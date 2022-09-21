Conterra Networks Selects CDG's BSS/OSS Solutions

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Communications Data Group (CDG) is pleased to announce that Conterra Networks, a regional fiber driven service provider headquartered in Charlotte, NC, has selected CDG's online subscriber billing and customer care system, MBS, as their BSS/OSS solution.

In making this announcement, Chris Harris, CTO for Conterra Networks, commented, "We are very excited to partner with CDG and believe in their B/OSS platform vision. CDG is making impactful investments into their company that will enable their customers to succeed in a next-generation, data driven environment. CDG is in a unique situation where their parent company, PRTC, is a fiber service provider. With the Executive Leadership Team leading both CDG and PRTC companies, I believe this synergy will provide CDG tremendous awareness into how systems, technology, and processes help our front-line employees and drive insights into the overall business."

CDG's CTO, Tony Stout, added, "We are extremely excited to add Conterra Networks to our growing list of client partners. Conterra is on the leading edge of technology innovation in delivering mission critical services to school districts and enterprise customers within their multi-state fiber network. CDG is proud to partner with Conterra as they continue their drive to improve their operational efficiency and build real time business intelligence into their back office platforms."

About CDG:

CDG has been providing scalable, accurate (B/OSS) billing and operational support solutions for voice, video, and data for retail and wholesale telecommunications carriers and service providers since 1970. Options include: BDS, Interconnect, CABS, Mediation, MBS Customer Care, Network Elements, Ticketing, Service Provisioning, E-Care, Workflow, CRM / Prospects, and integrated third-party financial, accounting, mapping, and facilities management products.

About Conterra Networks:

Founded in 2001, and now operating 13,250 fiber miles, Conterra Networks is one of the largest remaining independent broadband infrastructure companies in the United States based on its optical fiber and fixed wireless network assets and annual recurring revenues. The company is owned by affiliates of APG and Fiera, along with significant participation by the company's senior management team. For more information about Conterra Networks, please visit www.conterra.com.

