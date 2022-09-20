UMD Smith Summit to Showcase Business Graduate Program Opportunities

Free event on Oct. 15 to Feature Olympian Turned Entrepreneur Dominique Dawes

COLLEGE PARK, Md., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Maryland's Robert H. Smith School of Business will showcase its graduate degree programs, via UMD Smith Summit: Reimagine Your Career, from 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Van Munching Hall on UMD's College Park campus.

Admissions counselors and industry-focused panel discussions will give insights into a range of degree programs in an in-person only event designed for prospective students -- from current undergrads to working professionals considering a career pivot or seeking advancement opportunities.

Attendees will also hear from UMD alumna, Olympic Gold Medalist and entrepreneur Dominique Dawes '02, who will speak about her transition from a three-time Olympic gymnast to founding and operating the Dominique Dawes Gymnastics & Ninja Academy in Montgomery County, Maryland.

Dean Prabhudev Konana will open the event with welcoming remarks and introduce Dawes as the keynote speaker. Subsequent panel discussions will involve Smith alums giving insights into how to thrive in their industries and the layers of knowledge needed to succeed in the workplace.

In addition, participants will have the opportunity to receive individual guidance from Smith's admissions counselors on degree opportunities in the following programs:

Full-Time MBA , ranked No. 26 by Fortune and internationally recognized for preparing leaders and entrepreneurs with sophisticated analytical skills and a deep understanding of the way business functions like marketing, finance and operations interact.

Flex MBA , No. 25 in U.S. News & World Report's ranking for part-time programs and designed for working professionals to select the best pace for their studies as well as the best satellite campus site ( Baltimore, D.C. , or Rockville ) … Students can start the program in August or January and flexibility further includes elective courses entirely online and opportunities for global learning experiences.

Executive MBA , ranked No. 20 by Fortune with classes beginning in January and emphasizing personalized executive coaching to hone leadership skills and help professionals rise through the ranks or transition their careers.

Online MBA , ranked No. 4 among U.S.-based programs by Fortune and serving professionals who average eight years of work experience in business, government, science, engineering and more.

Online MS in Business Analytics , with its focus on leveraging big data for forecasting, prediction and managerial decision making.

Business Master's , encompassing multiple specialty master's degrees for the new business landscape in a range of fields, including MS degrees in Accounting, Business Analytics, Business and Management, Information Systems, Marketing Analytics and Supply Chain Management, plus Master of Quantitative Finance and Master of Finance degrees.

Plus 1, a program that allows UMD undergraduates to take graduate-level business master's courses as they pursue their bachelor's degree, helping them earn a business master's degree faster and more affordably than a traditional graduate student.

For more information, go to the UMD Smith Summit homepage.

