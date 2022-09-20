MV REALTY INTRODUCES RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE TITLE MONITORING SERVICE

Title-Safe to be provided at no cost to its Homeowner Benefit Program clients

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MV Realty, a residential real estate brokerage and proptech firm active in 33 states, has introduced a new real estate title monitoring service designed to alert homeowners to fraudulent attempts at changing or altering their home title.

Called Title-Safe™ (www.title-safe.com), the new service is being provided at no charge to clients of MV Realty's Homeowner Benefit Program® (HBP). The HBP enables homeowners to receive a cash incentive of up to $5,000 in exchange for an agreement to use MV Realty if and when they decide to sell their home.

"We designed the Title-Safe service to give our clients peace of mind with respect to their home ownership," said Tony Mitchell, CEO, MV Realty. "Providing the service to our existing 30,000+ Homeowner Benefit Program customers, free of charge, is part of our business strategy to build and create long-term, value-added relationships."

Title theft and related fraud are a growing concern and hassle for homeowners nationwide who frequently learn of changes or transfers in their home titles long after cybercriminals have hacked or forged their paperwork. The inconvenience can be a nuisance, at a minimum, for homeowners who have to prove their identity and legitimate home ownership status in order to restore their title paperwork. It's a far greater problem if a third-party tries or succeeds in draining the equity from their home or attempts to sell their home illicitly. At times, title theft and fraud is discovered during a legitimate real estate closing putting the transaction on hold.

"In worst case scenarios, properties can be transferred fraudulently several times in a row; we want to protect our customers from this very personal type of theft. The sooner they are made aware of fraudulent activity, the sooner they can act to prevent a mortgage closing on their home or greater financial disaster," said Mitchell.

About MV Realty and the Homeowner Benefit Program

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida, MV Realty is a residential real estate brokerage and proptech firm dedicated to meeting the needs of the modern broker, home buyer and home seller through a combination of personalized service, a proprietary CRM system and a suite of advanced technology tools to support its agents. The firm has a presence in 33 states and employs more than 500 licensed agents. Its Homeowner Benefit Program® is a unique consumer offering that provides homeowners with a cash incentive of up to $5,000 to use MV Realty as their listing agent if and when they decide to sell their home. For more information, visit www.mvrealty.com and www.homeownerbenefit.com.

