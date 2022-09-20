InventHelp Inventor Develops Device to Reuse Small Soap Pieces (DCD-185)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to reuse small soap chips at home," said an inventor, from Laurel, Md., "so I invented the A J SOAPBOX. My design enables you to use 100 percent of a bar of soap."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to make use of small pieces of soap. In doing so, it prevents the small soap pieces from being discarded. As a result, it reduces soap waste and it could help to save money. The invention features a unique design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Washington D.C. sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-DCD-185, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp