Filippo Berio Introduces Vegan Pesto

Basil and Sundried Tomato flavors hit shelves this fall

LYNDHURST, N.J., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Filippo Berio, one of the nation's top-selling olive oil and pesto brands, introduces two vegan pestos to its sizeable pesto lineup. The 155-year-old Italian brand has launched Basil and Sundried Tomato flavors that feature tofu as a replacement for cheese while retaining the brand's signature extra virgin olive oil, high-quality ingredients and authentic pesto flavor.

Filippo Berio Vegan Basil Pesto (PRNewswire)

Filippo Berio introduces two vegan pestos to its sizeable pesto lineup.

Plant-based and both dairy and gluten free, the two pestos are certified by The Vegan Society. With no heating or cooking required, the new products are convenient and highly versatile for any use, from spreading on sandwiches and pizzas to stirring into vegetables, pastas, grains, dips and more — further enhancing any dish's flavor.

As a leader in the global olive oil industry, Filippo Berio has long been a favorite of health-conscious consumers, who also reach for its variety of specialty wine vinegars, balsamic vinegars of Modena and glazes. This pesto product release further extends Filippo Berio's portfolio in the growing plant-based foods market, which is expected to reach $162 billion globally within the next decade, according to a 2021 report by Bloomberg Intelligence. The new Basil pesto and Sundried Tomato pesto expand the options for those looking for quality plant-based products without compromising on taste.

"After ongoing recipe development and countless blind taste tests comparing our Classic pesto and vegan recipes, we are thrilled to launch two flavorful and delicious vegan recipes that live up to the high quality standards of the Filippo Berio brand that consumers have come to know and trust. We are confident our new products will become mainstays for those who are vegan or otherwise looking for plant-based alternatives," said Dusan Kaljevic, deputy CEO of Filippo Berio USA.

This expansion into the vegan market is widely in response to the increasing number of consumers who are reducing their consumption of animal products for health and environmental benefits. Filippo Berio recognized this shift and, as a brand that's dedicated to sustainability, health, quality and flavor, wanted to provide the best-tasting option for this consumer segment.

Filippo Berio's vegan pestos are available now on Amazon and will be distributed in select retail locations this fall.

To sample Filippo Berio products and learn more about the brand's pestos, please visit filippoberio.com/products/pesto/.

About Filippo Berio:

The Filippo Berio brand has been committed to creating high-quality olive oil for more than 155 years. Founder Filippo Berio set forth exceptional standards of olive oil production that are still rigorously followed today, with each bottle sold bearing his signature as a seal of the finest olive oil and the brand's promise of quality. Filippo Berio's distinctive olive oils are complemented by a selection of pestos, vinegars, balsamic and glazes, all featuring the finest ingredients and high production standards. The brand is currently sold in more than 75 countries. In the United States, Filippo Berio is marketed by Filippo Berio USA, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Salov Group, based in Lucca, Italy. For more information, visit www.filippoberio.com.

Filippo Berio Media Contact:

Hannah Castle, 510-590-0195

FilippoBerio@finnpartners.com

Filippo Berio (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Filippo Berio