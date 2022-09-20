Eir Partners Announces Acquisition of Helpware, a Global B2B Digital Engagement, Experience and Support Platform

LEXINGTON, Ky., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Helpware, a global digital customer experience, content control and verification, and AI services to Fortune 5000 enterprises has completed a majority recapitalization with Eir Partners, a Miami based private equity firm. Helpware combines robust cultural engagement with modern platform support to build innovative, digital solutions for complex business initiatives at blue-chip enterprises in the fintech, ecommerce and retail, consumer services, and healthcare verticals. The Company's global presence includes three offices throughout the U.S. as well as development centers in Mexico, Europe and the Philippines.

Brett Carlson, Managing Partner at Eir Partners, said, "Helpware is the ideal platform in our journey to build a global digital services powerhouse – rapidly growing and with a strong management team. The consummation of an Eir – Helpware partnership is the next important and transformational chapter in the Company's evolution. We are committed to accelerate the investment in their product portfolio and provide an even more compelling set of world class digital service offerings and capabilities to the Fortune 5000 marketplace. I look forward to working with them to capitalize on organic and inorganic growth opportunities."

Helpware CEO, Robert Nash, stated, "We are ecstatic about the opportunity to work with the Eir Partners team and continue our vision of delivering best in class digital solutions to the market. Our focus will continue to be on building a culture of execution supported by the latest technology and vertical expertise. I am so proud of the business we are building and couldn't be more excited for the next phase of opportunities for our Helpware team members and client partners. We are laser focused on continued investment, growth, scale and delivery in a massive market."

Nick Mannella, Helpware Chief Revenue Officer, said, "Together with Robert and the Eir team, we look forward to continuing Helpware's path towards becoming the preeminent provider of digital customer solutions with continued expansion of offerings both organically and inorganically. With our history of working with tech forward clients and building a culture of growth and client first mentality, Eir is the perfect fit for our continued growth path. Helpware is uniquely positioned in the digital customer service industry with deep vertical market expertise and a global delivery model that designs and builds specific solutions for its clients."

About Helpware

Helpware is a provider of digital customer experience solutions to domestic and international companies across major industry verticals including: healthcare, fintech, ecommerce and retail, gaming and entertainment, on demand services, social media and others. Helpware's wide range of solutions include digital customer experience, content control and verification, back office support and AI operations. Headquartered in Lexington, KY, Helpware has over 2,500 employees across 14 locations and eight countries to support its global client base. Visit www.helpware.com.

About Eir Partners

Eir Partners is a US-based private equity company focused exclusively on health tech and tech enabled companies. Eir's investment platform includes direct platform investments as the sole investor or alongside strategic or other private equity firms. Eir has completed or partnered on over $5 billion in healthcare technology transactions since inception in 2015 and has been involved in large scale health tech companies including Claimlogiq, CloudMed, Equian, Millennia, Convey and others. Targeted stages of investment include growth equity through control buyouts and check sizes ranging from $15 - $75 million. Visit www.eirpartners.com.

