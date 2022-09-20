B747-400ERF joins National Airlines Fleet

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. based National Airlines announces the arrival of a Boeing 747-400 ERF, Extended Range Freighter, to its fleet. This addition is a fuel-efficient freighter under registration N663CA (MSN 35237). Featuring a nose door and a large side door, the aircraft is a logical choice globally for sophisticated cargo movements across long distances. The induction is part of National Airlines' current global fleet and network expansion approach to meet the massive demand to move huge shipments worldwide.

The aircraft has a maximum gross payload of an incredible 128 metric tons (about 282,000 pounds). The nose door loading capability, a unique feature of this type of aircraft, gives National the capability to move customers' shipments of any length, which is not possible with the B777 freighter. This aircraft is also particularly suitable for pharmaceuticals, seafood, perishables, and other cold chain shipments.

"The introduction of the B747-400 ERF aircraft is part of our greater vision to modernize our fleet and enhance our service offerings for our customers. Our prime focus is not just rapid fleet expansion, but also to offer newer and innovative air freight solutions to the post-COVID global market to meet growing specialized cargo demands," remarked Christopher Alf, Chairman of National Air Cargo Holdings, Inc.

With this addition, National Airlines offers additional freighter capacity to carry lengthy, odd-sized, bulk and delicate cargo across its global network of over 200 airports within a stipulated time frame. National will continue to add more freighter aircraft to its fleet in the coming months.

About National

National Airlines is a U.S. FAA-certificated Part 121 air carrier, with a fleet of B747-400Fs, along with A330-200 and B757 200 which are used to provide global cargo and passenger solutions. National Air Cargo provides international freight forwarding, sea-to-air multi-modal transportation, and logistics solutions worldwide. Established in 1991, the global reach of National is maintained via strategically located offices around the world; these locations include the U.S., Germany, Japan, Malaysia, Netherlands, United Arab Emirates, and China. Learn more about National at www.GoNational.com

