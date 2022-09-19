Thirstie Launches William Grant & Sons First U.S. Branded E-Commerce Sites With The Balvenie And Glenfiddich Online Shops

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thirstie , the leading e-commerce provider for beverage alcohol brands, today announced a partnership with William Grant & Sons, a global family-owned distiller and supplier, with the launch of The Balvenie and Glenfiddich Single Malt Scotch Whisky U.S. digital storefronts.

The partnership stems from William Grant & Sons wider global e-commerce strategy in offering consumers digital access to its portfolio of premium spirits. Today, consumers in key markets throughout the U.S. can purchase two of the company's core brands, The Balvenie and Glenfiddich, through a branded shop site, powered by Thirstie.

"The U.S. is a key market for William Grant & Sons overall growth strategy, and it was imperative to offer a superior digital experience for our consumers," stated Jayme Buonocore, Director Digital & eCommerce, William Grant & Sons USA. "Our partnership with Thirstie delivers a unique and compliant online shopping experience for The Balvenie and Glenfiddich fan base."

Since the launch of Thirstie's proprietary platform in 2016, the company has demonstrated a strong commitment to compliance, enabling a three-tier compliant branded e-commerce solution for beverage alcohol suppliers. The technology, built by Thirstie, has a sophisticated retail algorithm that dynamically determines product availability based on pricing set by retail partners and tax calculations based on the market. Thirstie's front-end technology delivers a unique branded experience for adult consumers.

"We are thrilled to announce Thirstie's partnership with William Grant & Sons with the launch of The Balvenie and Glenfiddich digital storefronts," stated Thirstie's CEO & Co-Founder, Devaraj Southworth.

Adult consumers in CA, FL, IL markets can now purchase The Balvenie and Glenfiddich at shop.us.thebalvenie.com & shop.us.glenfiddich.com shop sites.

About Thirstie

Thirstie is the leading e-commerce solution for beverage alcohol brands. Established in 2014 by Co-Founders, Devaraj Southworth and Maxim Razmakhin, Thirstie's patented technology increases online consumer interactions for the world's most iconic alcohol companies. Thirstie delivers a compliant end-to-end full customer experience with its e-commerce, retailer, data, and gift card solutions. Thirstie's national network of licensed retailers seamlessly fulfills online orders funneled through a branded webstore that are routed to them through the company's proprietary algorithm. Thirstie's suite of best-in-class data capabilities helps brands better understand and target their customers. In 2021, the company launched the industry-first alcohol branded gift card solution, enabling brands to further drive online retail revenue. For more information about Thirstie, please visit www.thirstie.com.

A bout William Grant & Sons

William Grant & Sons Holdings Ltd. is an independent family-owned distiller headquartered in the United Kingdom and founded by William Grant in 1887. Today, the global premium spirits company is run by the fifth generation of his family and distills some of the world's leading brands of Scotch whisky, including Glenfiddich®, The Balvenie® range of handcrafted single malts and the world's third largest blended Scotch, Grant's®, as well as other iconic spirits brands such as Hendrick's® Gin, Sailor Jerry® Spiced Rum, Tullamore D.E.W.® Irish Whiskey, Monkey Shoulder® Blended Malt Scotch Whisky and Drambuie® Scotch Liqueur.

Founded in 1964, William Grant & Sons USA is a wholly-owned subsidiary of William Grant & Sons, Ltd. and features one of the fastest growing spirits portfolios in the US with brands including Glenfiddich, The Balvenie, Hendrick's Gin, Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum, Tullamore D.E.W. Irish Whiskey, Drambuie, Milagro Tequila, Fistful of Bourbon, Grant's, Hudson Whiskey, Gibson's Finest, Monkey Shoulder, Clan MacGregor, Reyka Vodka, Solerno Blood Orange Liqueur, Flor de Caña Rum, The Knot and Raynal French Brandy. For more information on the company and its brands, please visit www.williamgrantusa.com .

View original content:

SOURCE Thirstie