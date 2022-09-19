Innoveo Selected by Safety Insurance Group to Transform Commercial Auto Underwriting

No-code pioneer Innoveo selected by P&C Insurance writer to transform the

underwriting experience for commercial auto lines

PRINCETON, N.J., Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Innoveo, a global technology firm and a pioneer in enterprise no-code platform today announced that Safety Insurance Group, an A.M. Best rated "A" (Excellent) P&C insurance carrier, has selected Innoveo's no-code platform for its commercial auto underwriting business.

"We selected Innoveo to help expedite our digital transformation journey and build a digital underwriting workbench to improve how our agents and teams operate," said Steve Varga, Vice President of MIS at Safety Insurance. "Innoveo's team of insurance experts, combined with the rich functionality of its no-code platform, will enable us to quickly deploy new capabilities as we continue to modernize our business".

"Leveraging Innoveo's platform will enable us to deliver real-time, automated data into the underwriting process while also eliminating the need to access multiple systems ," said Jim Berry, Vice President of Underwriting at Safety Insurance. "We expect to see a significant improvement in the cycle time and a more seamless experience for our internal teams, our distribution network, and their commercial insurance policyholders".

Innoveo empowers enterprises in complex and highly regulated industries to streamline application development. The combination of common best practices in the software development life cycle, reusable accelerators and open APIs enables customers to achieve 5x-10x productivity improvements throughout their business.

"We're honored to partner with Safety Insurance to drive transformations in the commercial insurance industry," said Vinod Kachroo, CEO of Innoveo. "No-code is increasingly being adopted by enterprises in their digital journeys to simplify and automate workflows, create enterprise-level applications, and revitalize legacy systems. It will digitally advance Safety Insurance's business in myriad ways, ultimately to the benefit of their valued customers."

About Innoveo

We believe you can build modern applications that deliver digital experiences and drive business growth without having to write any custom code. That's why it's our mission to empower enterprises in complex and regulated industries to re-imagine application development by enabling them to be connected, innovative, quick, and nimble. Backed by leading investors including Everstone Capital and Paulson & Co, Innoveo's cloud based, AI enabled no-code platform is currently in production globally at over 30 industry leaders across insurance, financial services, healthcare and real estate. With Innoveo, you'll get the solutions and industry expertise you want, plus a little extra: a thoughtful, no-nonsense experience delivered with a refreshing dose of honesty. For more information, visit: www.innoveo.com.

About Safety

Safety Insurance Group, Inc., based in Boston, MA, is the parent of Safety Insurance Company, Safety Indemnity Insurance Company, Safety Property and Casualty Insurance Company, and Safety Northeast Insurance Company. Operating exclusively in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine, Safety is a leading writer of property and casualty insurance products, including private passenger automobile, commercial automobile, homeowners, dwelling fire, umbrella and business owner policies.

