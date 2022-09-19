Haven Life Announces Expansion of Leadership Team with Strategic Hires

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Haven Life, a leading digital direct-to-consumer life insurance agency backed and wholly owned by Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (MassMutual), has welcomed three new members to their leadership team. Sahang-Hee Hahn, Matt Myers, and Kimberly Love will join Haven Life as the company continues to redefine the life insurance buying process, consistently delivering excellent products and financial peace of mind to consumers.

"Our core mission at Haven Life is to make life insurance more accessible and affordable for everyone, but also to make the application process simple and enjoyable. As we continue to deliver on that core mission, it is important for us to bring in the right talent to help fuel growth," said Mitch Ocampo, Head of Haven Life. "We are so pleased to have Sahang-Hee and Kimberly join our team as we continue to build a better experience for our customers, and excited to announce Matt's new role as head of marketing to further expand our leadership team. I look forward to seeing their talents continue to grow and shine as we innovate together."

Sahang-Hee Hahn, the Head of Strategy and Planning at Haven Life, will further shape the company's strategy and develop business processes that are "fit-for-purpose" and lead to greater efficiency across business lines. Bringing a wealth of experience in the fintech and startup space, Hahn will navigate legal, business, and compliance risk and leverage her MassMutual network inside the larger enterprise.

Sahang-Hee has an M.B.A. from the Wharton School, where she majored in Finance and Management. Sahang-Hee also possesses a J.D. from the Washington and Lee University School of Law, and she obtained her B.A., magna cum laude, in English from the University of Pennsylvania School of Arts & Sciences. Sahang-Hee also has her Series 7, 24, and 63 licenses.

As Head of Insurance Services, Kimberly Love, FSA, CERA, MAAA, will lead the actuarial functions of Haven Life including product pricing, underwriting, policy administration, and claims management. Kim has 20 years of experience in the insurance industry leading Product Development for life insurance and annuities products. She has held previous positions at Penn Mutual and Voya Financial, and most recently was a Vice President and Marketing Actuary with Canada Life Reinsurance. Kim holds a Bachelor of Science in math and economics from Duke University and is a Fellow of the Society of Actuaries.

Matt Myers has taken over the Head of Marketing position at Haven Life. Since joining the company in 2016, he has been responsible for scaling the direct acquisition marketing programs that have helped achieve substantial year-over-year growth each year at Haven Life. A direct marketer by trade, Matt has over 15 years in customer acquisition and user growth experience and will be taking on additional responsibilities as it pertains to branding, creative services, content and PR. Matt holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from Temple University.

Haven Life is dedicated to building a better experience for anyone who wants life insurance, delivering innovative online solutions that make it simpler and more affordable for consumers to financially protect those they love.

