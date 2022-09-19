Unveils HELOC̣® Pro module series at Solar Power International, RE+, Anaheim, CA

ANAHEIM, Calif., Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GoldiSolar, India's most quality-conscious solar brand, today announced the launch of HELOC̣®Pro module series. It features mono-facial and bi-facial modules with M10 wafer size. With a power of 560W and 400W, the new modules can be widely used in utility, industrial, institutional, agriculture, and rooftop applications. The 560W module will be in glass-to-glass, and 400W will be in an all-black variant. The products are being launched at RE+ 2022, a renewable energy trade expo held between 19-22 September 2022 in Anaheim, California.

Goldi Solar strengthens its presence in the US market (PRNewswire)

At the launch event, Mr. Bharat Bhut, Director, Goldi Solar, said, "Goldi Solar is proud to roll out HELOC̣® Pro in the USA. The company has earmarked a significant solar module production capacity for exports. With the strong and favorable bilateral relations between the two countries, we believe that the USA will continue to be an important market for India. Goldi Solar aims to leverage the opportunity with our Made-In-India panels."

Mr Hardip Singh, President & Global Head, Sales & Marketing, said, "The name HELOC̣® stands for High-Efficiency Low on Carbon. The name is our ode to a solar-powered, energy-efficient, low-carbon economy. Our manufacturing processes are more efficient, leading to low carbon emissions. Goldi has consistently managed to raise market competitiveness with high-quality modules as it continuously invests in technical updates. Our cutting-edge technologies, dependable supply chain, and committed delivery have trusted our customers in 20+ countries worldwide since 2013. We also want to expand our associate network and look for partners for our module sales business in the US market."

Vigorous quality tests have been undertaken, and the modules have been shown to provide mechanical support up to 5400 Pa snow load and 2400 Pa wind load. The panels come with a 12-year product warranty and a 30-year performance warranty and certifications such as CEC (California Energy Commission and UL (Underwriter Laboratories), and DNV (Det Norske Veritas). Our advanced lab tests comply with IEC (The International Electrotechnical Commission) and ASTM (American Society for Testing and Materials and Standards.)

Goldi Solar's existing facilities in Gujarat (India) have a module manufacturing capacity of 2.5 GW.

Learn More:

Website: http://goldisolar.us/

LinkedIn page: https://www.linkedin.com/company/goldi-solar-private-limited/

Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/goldisolar/

For further details, please contact:

Rajat Gupta

GM – Marketing Communications

rajat.g@goldisolar.com

+91 9953500503

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1901917/Goldi_Solar_US.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1901918/Goldi_Solar_Logo.jpg

Goldi Solar Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Goldi Solar