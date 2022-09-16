The Paley Center for Media Announces the Most Recent Rollout of Celebrity Appearances, Live Podcast Recordings, Screenings, and More Family Fun at PaleyWKND

Kirk Franklin, Grammy-winning Gospel Artist and Host of Podcast Good Words with Kirk Franklin, to Record Live with Chairman and CEO of 300 Elektra Entertainment Kevin Liles

Exclusive Premiere Screening of the Highly Anticipated AMC/AMC+ Series Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire Featuring Special Cast Appearances

The Reigning Queen of Telenovelas Kate del Castillo to Welcome Guests at Premiere Screening of Telemundo's La Reina del Sur

Emmy Award Winner Jimmy Smits to Host Premiere Screening of CBS's East New York

HBO Max Truest Blood Live Podcast Recording with Deborah Ann Woll and Kristin Bauer, Stars of the Hit HBO series True Blood

Come On Down! As Fremantle Brings Host Drew Carey to The Price Is Right Experience

World-Famous Harlem Globetrotters Bring Unrivaled Skill and Comedy to the 52nd Street Court

Formula E Electrifies Fans at PaleyWKND

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Paley Center for Media announces the most recent rollout of celebrity appearances, live podcast recordings, new screenings, and more family experiences for PaleyWKND, a live, immersive, once-in-a-lifetime, family-friendly celebration in the heart of midtown Manhattan. PaleyWKND - the ultimate media, sports, gaming, and entertainment festival - takes place Saturday, October 1 through Sunday, October 2, 2022, kicking off with a Members-only opening night celebration on Friday, September 30. Additional announcements to be made in the lead up to the much-anticipated event.

PaleyWKND will be taking over The Paley Museum and its entire 52nd Street block between 5th and 6th Avenues for an unprecedented weekend of interactive experiences and immersive attractions from over two dozen world-class companies, iconic media brands, and the major sports leagues. The event is free and open to the public. Paley Center Members can experience PaleyWKND in VIP style with exclusive Members-only hours, fast-access lanes, and other VIP experiences and exclusive benefits. Guests can reserve their free tickets for timed entry or access VIP Membership information at www.PaleyWKND.org. Walk-up visitors are welcome, too.

"We are thrilled to announce exciting new additions to PaleyWKND, the ultimate media, sports, gaming, and entertainment festival taking over midtown October 1-2," said Maureen J. Reidy, President & CEO, The Paley Center for Media. "Our one-of-a-kind activations and experiences will feature an expanding roster of celebrities, premiere screenings, and special podcast recordings. This highly anticipated festival will offer best-in-class programming for our Members and the public with more partner additions and celebrity announcements in the coming weeks. Stay tuned!"

AMC Networks, CBS Television, HBO Max, Sony Music Group, and Telemundo join a robust lineup of brands presenting interactive experiences at PaleyWKND, the ultimate media, sports, gaming, and entertainment festival. The complete lineup of organizations and companies at PaleyWKND, members of the host committee, and PaleyWKND supporters can be found here.

Live Podcast Recordings

Live Podcast Watch Party with Kirk Franklin, Host of Good Words with Kirk Franklin

Sixteen-time GRAMMY-winning artist and songwriter Kirk Franklin will be at PaleyWKND for a live recording of his podcast Good Words with Kirk Franklin in Paley's new Podcast Studio. Franklin will be joined by Kevin Liles, Chairman and CEO of 300 Elektra Entertainment. Fans get a chance to be part of the live watch party in the Bennack Theater followed by in-person appearance by Kirk Franklin and photo opportunity.

Saturday, October 1 at 1 pm

Watch a Live Recording of HBO Max's Truest Blood Podcast as the Hosts Sink Their Teeth into the Acclaimed HBO Original, True Blood, to Uncover Behind-the-Scene Moments from the Set

Fans of the HBO hit series True Blood can join co-stars Deborah Ann Woll ("Jessica Hamby") and Kristin Bauer ("Pam De Beaufort") as they record a live episode of the Truest Blood podcast at PaleyWKND. Season two of Truest Blood, the official re-watch podcast for HBO's original series True Blood, returns Monday, October 3. Fans are invited back to the streets of Bon Temps where Deborah and Kristin break down never-before-shared moments from each episode of the Emmy®-nominated series. Season two guests include Stephen Moyer ("Bill Compton"), Rutina Wesley ("Tara Thornton"), Anna Camp ("Sarah Newlin"), and more.

Sunday, October 2 at 12 pm

New Screenings

Watch the Exclusive Premiere Screening of the AMC/AMC+ series Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire Featuring Members of the Star-Studded Cast at PaleyWKND!

Catch a special sneak preview of the first episode of Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire before its premiere on AMC and AMC+ on Sunday, October 2 at 10pm ET, immediately following the debut of the final episodes of The Walking Dead. Tune into AMC+ each week for early access to new episodes of both series. A sensuous, contemporary reinvention of Anne Rice's revolutionary gothic novel, Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire follows Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson), Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid) and Claudia's (Bailey Bass) epic story of love, blood, and the perils of immortality, as told to journalist Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian).

Saturday, October 1st at 5 pm

The Reigning Queen of Telenovelas Kate del Castillo to Welcome Guests at Premiere Screening of Telemundo's La Reina del Sur

Kate del Castillo, star of Telemundo's hit show La Reina del Sur will make a special appearance and introduce an exclusive preview screening of the acclaimed Super Series' debut episode of Season 3. This Hispanic Heritage Month event is made possible by Verizon.

Sunday, October 2 at 1:30 pm and 2 pm

Emmy Award-Winning Actor Jimmy Smits to Host Premiere Screening of the New CBS Original Series East New York

Emmy Award-winning actor Jimmy Smits joins PaleyWKND for an in-person, exclusive screening of the new CBS Original series East New York in advance of the show's premiere Sunday, October 2, on CBS and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. This Hispanic Heritage Month event is made possible by Verizon.

Sunday, October 2 at 4 pm

TelevisaUnivision's ViX+ Presents 'Mirreyes contra Godínez 2: El Retiro' (Mirreyes vs. Godinez 2: The Retreat)

Fans will enjoy this hilarious sequel to Mirreyes contra Godínez, a blockbuster film considered one of Mexico's most successful movies in 2019. Things are going well at the company until a tempting offer comes along that puts the team against each other. To solve their problems, they travel to a corporate retreat where they will try to reunite as a team.

Saturday, October 1 at 4pm

New Family Programming

Come On Down! As Fremantle Brings Host Drew Carey, Announcer George Gray, and Model Devin Goda from The Price Is Right to PaleyWKND!

Presented by Fremantle, producer of some of the most iconic game shows throughout history: join us for a celebration of 50 years of The Price is Right on CBS, as well as Drew Carey's 15th season as host. Drew Carey and the "Come on Down" national tour join PaleyWKND for a celebration of television's longest running game show. Fans can play iconic games like Plinko and spin the wheel with Drew, George, and Devin.

Saturday, October 1 at 11 am

World-Famous Harlem Globetrotters Bring their Unrivaled Skill and Trademark Humor to the 52nd Street Basketball Court

Come see the stars of Hearst Media Production Group's new show, Harlem Globetrotters: Play It Forward, premiering on NBC, October 1. Join the pioneers of basketball as they make a special appearance at the basketball court on West 52nd Street to play with fans and show their signature ball handling skills. Paley Members will have the opportunity to take photos with the Globetrotters and receive exclusive Harlem Globetrotter giveaways.

Sunday, October 2 at 2 pm

Formula E Electrifies Fans at PaleyWKND

Formula E x PaleyWKND: 200mph electric street racing through iconic cities. This is next gen motorsport as you've never seen it before.

Available throughout PaleyWKND

PaleyWKND VIP Access with a Paley Center Membership

Throughout the weekend, Paley Center Members will enjoy VIP access with exclusive, Members-only hours, Paley Member fast-track lanes, exclusive celebrity, athlete, and character meet & greets, as well as an invitation to the Red Carpet Preview Cocktail Reception, which kicks off PaleyWKND on Friday, September 30. The Paley Center invites all New Yorkers and visitors to officially join its special membership community and enjoy these and other benefits year-round. Please note individual and family memberships are fully tax deductible.

About The Paley Center for Media

The Paley Center for Media is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that has proudly made its home in NYC for over 45 years and operates the iconic Paley Museum. Through its respected programming, The Paley Center leads the discussion about the cultural, creative, and social significance of media, drawing upon its curatorial expertise, an international collection, and close relationships with the media community. The general public can participate in Paley programs in both New York and Los Angeles that explore and celebrate the creativity, the innovations, the talent and the leaders who are shaping media. The public can also access the Paley Center's permanent media collection, The Paley Archive, often referred to as a national treasure, containing over 160,000 television and radio programs and advertisements. Through the global programs of its Media Council and International Council, the Paley Center also serves as a neutral setting where media professionals can engage in discussion and debate about the evolving media landscape. Previously known as The Museum of Television & Radio, The Paley Center was founded in 1975 by William S. Paley, a pioneering innovator in the industry.

