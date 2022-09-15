SodaStream, The World's Leading Sparkling Water Brand, Unveils a 360° Repositioning

New Brand Identity, Symbol, And Logo

New Product Tier: SodaStream Collection with Advanced Functionalities and Premium Designs

Comprehensive Rebranding Including New Visual Design, Packaging, Digital, and Tone of Voice

KFAR SABA, Israel, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SodaStream, the world's leading sparkling water brand announces a full 360° brand-repositioning going live today. Following its digital transformation and consumer centric strategy launched three years ago, the company is tapping into its consumers' growing interest in design, innovation, mixology, and user-experience fields. As the trend of making fresh sparkling water at home continues to grow, and as consumers seek more approachable premium products, especially in the food and beverage sector1, SodaStream is introducing a full top-to-bottom redesign of the company's symbol, color palette, websites, and is introducing a new tier of elevated products.

SodaStream (PRNewswire)

At the heart of the new positioning is the brand's call to Push for Better, inspired by the action one takes when pushing the SodaStream sparkling water maker button. "Push for Better" is brought to life in the brand's new visual identity, leading to a "ripple effect" of positive change, inspired by the power of a simple push of a button and the stream of change that it sets in motion – for both consumers and the planet.

The new visual language includes a fresh new iconic symbol consisting of two inter-locking water droplets arranged in a yin and yang formation, depicting balance and harmony, as well as resembling the planet. The design forms the signature letter "S", symbolizing SodaStream. Remaining true to its dedication to do better for the planet, SodaStream's new color palette is inspired by nature. The brand's primary colors are Fresh Blue, Deep Blue, and Sand, a reference to the purity and freshness of water, and the brightness of sand.

SodaStream is also revealing "SodaStream Collection", a new premium product tier that represents its advanced and designed product range. "SodaStream Collection" offers elevated experiences through superior innovation, quality, and design. The Collection range will consist of SodaStream's new sparkling water makers – the Art and the Duo, and will also include future innovations designed by global renowned designers.

SodaStream's new visual identity is now live throughout the company's digital touchpoints including its direct to consumer websites, social media channels, and additional platforms. Starting in 2023, the newly designed packaging will gradually roll-out to all 47 global markets in which the company operates.

"Our new 'Push for Better' strategy and its accompanying brand assets are the next chapter in SodaStream's journey to change the way the world drinks and revolutionize the global beverage industry", said Eyal Shohat, CEO of SodaStream. "As the experts of sparkling beverages creation, we are excited to provide our consumers with the perfect sparkling water experiences, with an upgraded lifestyle. By using SodaStream, our consumers have the opportunity to do something that's better for them and better for the planet".

SodaStream has collaborated with Pearl Fisher, a creative design and branding agency based in London, to create and implement the brand's new visual identity as well as Eitan Cohen, creative advisor to SodaStream. "We are very proud of our partnership with SodaStream. It's been a great process, from identifying SodaStream's opportunity to evolving and optimizing the brand's key assets – to ensuring every aspect of the new design vision and brand experience activates its trailblazing attitude and stream of change mentality," said Eitan Cohen and David Jenkinson, Design & Experience Partner at Pearl Fischer. "This is an exciting next chapter for Sodastream and we're looking forward to seeing this bold, impactful, and empowering new design hit the shelves."

About SodaStream:

SodaStream, a PepsiCo subsidiary, is the world's leading sparkling water brand. Operating in over 47 countries across the globe, SodaStream empowers consumers to create perfect personalized sparkling beverage experiences with just a push of a button. By allowing its users to make better choices for themselves and the planet – SodaStream is revolutionizing the beverage industry and changing the way the world drinks. To learn more about SodaStream visit www.sodastream.com and follow SodaStream on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

1 Based on Global Monitor, Consumer Trends Status New in 2022 by Kantar

Media Contact

Alison Brod Marketing + Communications

sodastream@abmc-us.com

SodaStream (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/SodaStream) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SodaStream