New Jersey To Celebrate Year of Women in Manufacturing at 10th Annual 'MADE in New Jersey' Manufacturing Day

CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Garden State's largest manufacturing networking event of the year is on October 7th. Manufacturers, legislators, educators, and the entire 'MADE in New Jersey' manufacturing community will be gathering for the 10th Annual 'MADE in New Jersey' Manufacturing Day on October 7 at iPlay America in Freehold, NJ. This annual celebration hosted by New Jersey Manufacturing Extension Program (NJMEP) is more than a networking event, it includes educational discussions, works to change the public's perception of manufacturing, and celebrates the Manufacturer of the Year award winners.

NJMEP's 'MADE in New Jersey' Manufacturing Day Event (PRNewswire)

"MADE in New Jersey Manufacturing Day has grown into a cornerstone event for the industry. Some are even calling it the largest manufacturing event of its kind on the east coast." John W. Kennedy, CEO, NJMEP stated. "The day is a content-driven celebration of the industry to help businesses network, learn, and grow. This is a special year for a couple of reasons. It is the 10th annual 'MADE in New Jersey' Manufacturing Day and it is the first time the celebration focuses on the women in the industry that play a key role in its success. The 'Year of Women in Manufacturing' was developed to emphasize women manufacturing leaders and give them a platform to inspire the next generation," he continued.

The event offers the opportunity to experience industry-critical breakout sessions which are designed to present solutions to the greatest challenges facing the domestic manufacturing industry. Panel discussions on topics including; the latest Cybersecurity threats, Supply Chain disruptions and mitigation strategies, improving cashflow and increasing market penetration, government relations, and workforce will be taking place throughout the day. 50 exhibit booths will be on display featuring 'MADE in New Jersey' manufacturers and businesses that support the industry. High-school robotics teams from all over New Jersey will be having an exhibition competition in the sponsor hall. Attendees will have the ability to get hands-on with the latest workforce training technology. This year two new awards have been added to the Manufacturer of the Year line up; Life Science Leader award which honors the most innovative life science company in New Jersey and the Rising Stars award which will celebrate a stand-out woman in manufacturing.

The 2022 'MADE in New Jersey' Manufacturing Day award finalists have been announced: The Manufacturer of the Year finalists in each category are: Small-Size Manufacturers – ModTek, Hickory Industries, Inc., and Prince Sterilization Services; Medium-Size Manufacturers – IPAK, MAINGEAR, and Worldwide Glass Resources; and Large-Size Manufacturers – Sanofi, Stryker, and Marotta Controls. For the new Rising Stars Award finalists: Catherine Nkoutche, Micaela Alvarez, Cari August, Devon Winter, and Ellen Pietrowitz-Phillips. The Life Science Leaders Award finalists: CorePharma LLC, Case Medical, and Celularity. Innovator of the Year Award finalists: Sanofi, Intelligent Material Solutions, Inc. (IMS), and MAINGEAR.

The 'Year of Women in Manufacturing' is the biggest theme that will be celebrated during 'MADE in New Jersey' Manufacturing Day. NJMEP is highlighting these overlooked leaders by hosting a 'Year of Women in Manufacturing' – Collaborating to Drive Forward Progress breakout session and presenting the first-ever Rising Stars Award given to a standout woman leader in the industry.

'MADE in New Jersey' Manufacturing Day is made possible by the following sponsors:

Crowe LLP

Grassi Advisors & Accountants

HealthCare Institute of New Jersey (HINJ)

NJBIA (New Jersey Business & Industry Association)

Provident Bank

RSM

Withum

NJ Advance Media

Alan Zakin Associates

About NJMEP: NJMEP is a private, not-for-profit organization that improves the profitability and competitiveness of New Jersey's manufacturers. Backed by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), NJMEP enables organizations to enhance their productivity and efficiencies, reduce costs, and improve employee performance. For more than 20 years, NJMEP has used its extensive network of connections and proven track record of success to help manufacturers adapt to the latest innovative technologies and best practices to realize more than $6.03 billion in value. Our services are categorized into the following three areas: Operational Excellence, Innovation and Growth, and Workforce Development.

