Kia and Hyundai Vehicles Face Class Action Investigation for Failure Include Immobilizer Device, Resulting in Sky-High Theft Rates

Kia and Hyundai Purchasers Urged to Contact Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe to Discuss Their Legal Rights

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP today launched an investigation into automakers Kia and Hyundai for manufacturing vehicles without a "car immobilizer system," an electronic security device that prevents a car from being started unless the correct key is present, and allegedly failing to thoroughly disclose the related safety concerns.

Many Kia car models dating from 2011 to 2021 and Hyundai car models dating from 2015 to 2021 allegedly were not equipped with a "car immobilizer system." According to numerous press report and complaints, the lack of this security device makes these cars easier to steal than most other cars.

In fact, reports suggest that many car thieves can simply break into these cars using readily downloadable software and USB flash drives and cables. According to a CNBC report, viral videos on social media service TikTok depicts young teens stealing and driving Kia and Hyundai vehicles using a USB cord. This TikTok challenge, which uses the hashtag "Kia Boys," reportedly has over 33 million views.

As a result, Kia and Hyundai vehicles are being stolen at increasingly higher rates. In Los Angeles, officials say the viral trend targeting these easy-to-steal vehicles has resulted in an 85% increase in thefts of Kia and Hyundai vehicles compared with last year. And according to a September 8, 2022 Wall Street Journal article, 48% of cars stolen in St. Louis this year were Kias or Hyundais, compared with 7% of the total in 2021.

Several recent lawsuits have claimed that the lack of a car immobilizer system in many Kia and Hyundai vehicles is a safety defect that causes car owners increased repair costs, loss of value, and loss of vehicle use. To date, Kia and Hyundai have failed to issue a safety defect recall, provide warranty coverage, or remedy the defect.

In light of these allegations, the Schubert Firm is investigating whether Kia and Hyundai's failure to disclose their failure to include an immobilizer devices in certain vehicles is false and misleading in violation of state and federal laws.

If you purchased a Kia, manufactured between 2011 and 2021, or a Hyundai, manufactured between 2016 and 2021, that uses a traditional steel key ignition system, please contact us today or visit our website at https://www.classactionlawyers.com/cartheft.

