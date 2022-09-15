HELLAS LAYS THE GROUNDWORK FOR LANCER VICTORY WITH NEW MULTI-PURPOSE FIELD

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hellas is continuing to make a huge impact in the drought stricken western part of the United States as Granger High School in West Valley City, Utah has a newly installed multi-purpose athletic field to compete on near Salt Lake City.

Granger High School is part of the Granite School District. The students come from 50 different countries and speak over 30 languages, but they come together to rally around the Lancers and the red, blue and silver. School district officials realized it was time for repairs to the facility to ensure athlete safety. Working closely with Hellas experts helped make this project become a reality.

Hellas crews removed the previous field and installed new FusionH XP2® synthetic turf with RealFill™ infill. The field highlights include the letter "G" for Granger at midfield, plus mascot names and the lancer logo in the end zones. Field markings were added for football, soccer, and lacrosse.

FusionH XP2 is a combination of resilient monofilament fibers of Matrix® with Helix technology and slit-film two-color fibers. FusionH XP2 is designed to withstand heavy foot traffic and provides a safe, playable surface that feels like natural grass.

RealFill infill offers a uniform, predictable playing surface with a consistent GMAX reading throughout the life cycle of the turf. It's dust free SBR cuboidal rubber granules.

Hellas has positioned operational hubs across the United States to serve local markets nation-wide. It has offices in the following areas Austin, Dallas, Houston, San Antonio, El Paso, Phoenix, San Diego, Seattle, Wichita, and Miami. Hellas has built NFL fields from coast to coast. The Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans, Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers all play on Hellas' Matrix Helix synthetic turf.

About Hellas Construction Inc. – Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Hellas is America's largest sports contractor specializing in the manufacturing, construction and installation of sports surfaces and amenities. The firm owns and operates its own heavy construction equipment staffed by specially trained and certified employee crews. By controlling the supply chain and building facilities with its own forces, Hellas can complete any turf, track, court, or sports lighting project – start to finish – without delay. For more information visit www.hellasconstruction.com.

About Granger High School – GHS is a public high school located in West Valley City, Utah, United States. The teacher to student ratio is 25.64. The mascot is the Granger Lancer. The school is located in Granite School District.

