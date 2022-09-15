Adhera Health Reports Positive Data on Supporting the Mental Wellbeing of Caregivers from the Adhera® Caring Study about Caregivers of Children Undergoing Growth Hormone Treatment at ESPE 2022.

Adhera Health Reports Positive Data on Supporting the Mental Wellbeing of Caregivers from the Adhera® Caring Study about Caregivers of Children Undergoing Growth Hormone Treatment at ESPE 2022.

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Adhera Health, makers of the Adhera® Precision Digital Companion™ platform, today announced that Luis Fernández Luque, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer of Adhera Health, is presenting preliminary data on supporting the mental wellbeing of caregivers of children undergoing treatment for growth hormone deficiency from the first sub-study of the Adhera® Caring program, the Company's novel digital health solution for supporting adaptive self-management of caregivers. The data will be presented today at the European Society of Pediatric Endocrinology (ESPE 2022) in Rome, Italy.

The Adhera® Caring study (ClinicalTrial.gov: https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04812665) is an investigator-sponsored study supported by Merck Healthcare KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany. It was executed in close collaboration with clinical co-investigators from the pediatric endocrinology unit at the University Hospital of Miguel Servet (Zaragoza, Spain). The study followed a mixed-methods approach and included two sub-studies that enrolled caregivers of children showing sub-optimal growth hormone adherence as measured with the Easypod® connected injection device (Merck Healthcare KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany).

"The results of the Adhera® Caring study show that improving lifestyle and mental health coping skills for caregivers of children with long-term conditions using digital health tools can have a direct impact on a caregiver and their child's quality of life," stated Antonio de Arriba, MD, Ph.D., a pediatric endocrinologist from the University Hospital of Miguel Servet, who led the clinical interpretation of the data presented in the poster. Dr. de Arriba added that "Soon results of the completed second sub-study will give us quantitative insights on the health impact of the program."

The Adhera Caring program is built on top of the Adhera® Precision Digital Companion™ Platform that includes two major components: adaptive self-management content powered by a health recommender system. The personalized subject matter is delivered via a mobile app and includes psycho-educational content, cognitive behavioral therapy activities for mental wellbeing, and personalized motivational messages. The health recommender system is built using Artificial Intelligence (AI) to select and personalize motivational messages, making them more relevant and effective.

"We are excited about these promising outcomes, which show that emerging digital therapeutic solutions like Adhera® Caring are a much-needed tool in a pharma company or clinician toolbox," said Ricardo C. Berrios, CEO of Adhera Health. "Caregivers, who are often forgotten in the healthcare ecosystem, struggle with their emotional wellbeing and need support. The Adhera® Caring program moves us closer to our goal of addressing unmet needs across multiple chronic conditions and impacting millions of lives."

Abstract Details

Antonio de Arriba, Luis Fernandez-Luque, et. al. "Supporting the mental wellbeing of caregivers of children under growth hormone treatment: mix-methods evaluation of the Adhera® Caring Program". European Society of Pediatry Endocrinology 2022 Annual Conference, September, 2022ESPE Abstracts (2022) 95 P1-98 - https://abstracts.eurospe.org/hrp/0095/hrp0095p1-98

About Adhera Health

Adhera Health is a Palo Alto, California-based company leveraging forefront research in behavioral science combined with an advanced personalization technology platform to create digital and human solutions that empower people with chronic conditions to achieve long-lasting positive personal health outcomes, both physical and mental. Adhera Health's solutions are based in real-world evidence that has been validated in peer-reviewed scientific journals and are implemented in multiple global customers, including Fortune 500 and small and medium-sized health systems.

