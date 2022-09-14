"VisitJiangsu"Upgraded Immersive Interactive Business Form to Discover Beauty of Jiangsu With Global Fans

NANJING, China, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This year, the annual online event "Miss Su Takes You to Discover the Beauty of Jiangsu" was held on the English official account of Jiangsu Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism on overseas social media @VisitJiangsu. Miss Su returned to Jiangsu's overseas social media as a virtual guide this time, and created Jiangsu's "Cloud Tourism" through the AR method of "virtual characters + real scenes". And a number of innovative ways has gone live, making "Online Tour" in Jiangsu a hot trend abroad.

During the activity, @VisitJiangsu explored and interpreted the unique landscape culture of Jiangsu through the form of "Two-dimensional Animation + Live Shooting". Miss Su acted as a special interpreter who led overseas fans to enjoy an immersive "Online Tour" of Jiangsu gardens. Each garden of Jiangsu in the video was more attractive and observable under the vivid guidance and explanation of Miss Su.

In addition, @VisitJiangsu upgraded its immersive interactive experience and launched 4 garden-themed AR filters on overseas social media, becoming the first Chinese cultural and tourism brand to use overseas social media interactive technology

By the end of August 2022, the official English social media account of Jiangsu Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, "@VisitJiangsu", had more than 1.5 million followers on its five platforms (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Youtube and TikTok). Among them, the Facebook has got 1.3 million fans and has published more than 7,500 posts and videos with a total exposure of more than 30 million and 6.3 million interactions this year. In recent years, @VisitJiangsu has organized many online and offline creative activities such as Discover Jiangnan, JiangSu Top Fans, Jasminechallenge, JiangSu Top Fans, The wonder Trip of Miss Su, Lookup Jiangsu and Grand Canal Go and has continued to build a diversified communication system combining creativity and experience, which not only meets the characteristic needs of interactive experience of overseas tourists, but also enables Jiangsu's culture and tourism resources to be accepted by tourists in a more intuitive form, thus realizing the deep integration of the cultural and tourism industry.

View original content:

SOURCE Jiangsu Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism