SPX FLOW Kicks Off "Solutions in the Making" Roadshow

The interactive, immersive experience brings products and expertise straight to customers' door

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SPX FLOW, Inc., a leading provider of process solutions for the nutrition, health and industrial markets, is launching a unique, tailored opportunity for the company's top experts to interact with customers in-person and one-on-one through their "Solutions in the Making" roadshow.

Kicking off in Germany, SPX FLOW solution makers – from engineers to product managers – have the opportunity to interact with their customers across Europe. Each stop features products tailored to the customers' specialized needs, along with the experts to go with it.

"This outdoor, customized roadshow platform allows our customers the opportunity to get up close and personal with our products and innovations," said SPX FLOW Chief Communications and Marketing Officer Melissa Buscher. "By bringing the products to their front door – literally – our experts will be able to hear from more people from a wider variety of our customers' departments, whether that's marketing, customer service, engineering or more."

The roadshow features an 11-meter (more than 36 feet) trailer with fold-out wings. Included is an augmented reality interactive display to show a variety of process lines, a radio-frequency identification (RFID) interactive display allowing for a scan-and-see view of which components go into the making of the item and demo units of SPX FLOW products.

"Helping our customers solve their most complex challenges begins with a conversation," Buscher said. "These interactions are some of the most valuable and important aspects for our solution makers as they work to design the best products available to meet our customer's needs."

To learn all about SPX FLOW's "Solutions in the Making" roadshow, visit: https://www.spxflow.com/about/spx-flow-roadshow/

About SPX FLOW, Inc.

Based in Charlotte, N.C., SPX FLOW, Inc. improves the world through innovative and sustainable solutions. The company's product offering is concentrated in process technologies that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer and other activities that are integral to processes performed across a wide variety of nutrition, health and industrial markets. SPX FLOW had approximately $1.5 billion in 2021 annual revenues and has operations in more than 30 countries and sales in more than 140 countries. To learn more about SPX FLOW, please visit www.spxflow.com .

