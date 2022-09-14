AmplifiedAg Releases Sustainability Impact Update

CHARLESTON, S.C., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AmplifiedAg, Inc. ®, a leading agricultural technology company focused on the controlled environment agriculture (CEA) category, announced today the release of its first Sustainability Impact Update , outlining the company's operations and impact evaluation.

AmplifiedAg, Inc. is an agtech visionary on a mission to provide global access to safe food. (PRNewsfoto/AmplifiedAg) (PRNewswire)

The release of the report coincides with AmplifiedAg's participation in the USDA Food Loss and Waste Innovation Fair held today, September 14, 2022. In 2021, AmplifiedAg committed to be a USDA and EPA Food Loss and Waste 2030 Champion and set a goal to reduce food loss and waste by 50%.

"Our job as innovators, engineers, and farmers is to always be improving our results and solving for the complicated food supply issues we're facing today," said Don Taylor, CEO of AmplifiedAg. "This ethos and ambition drives everything we do, and is a perfect match for the challenge of sustainability because there is no single milestone for success in this realm. Success in terms of sustainability is a progressive and never-ending endeavor.

In the spirit of transparency, accountability, and industry collaboration, I am happy to share this AmplifiedAg Sustainability Impact Update that highlights our numerous initiatives and advancements. I am extremely proud of our team for all their commitment and efforts, and I am proud to be a member of the CEA business, technology, and farming community as we collectively pursue the most important and ambitious challenges of our time."

The report shares the company's evaluation of its business practices aligned with the global frameworks provided by GRI, SASB Standards, and the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The areas of focus include Scope 1 and 2 emissions, resource consumption, waste reduction, and other social and environmental impacts that our company has on team members and the planet. The report outlines the progress made in these areas, as well as AmplifiedAg's commitment to publish science-based targets for annual ESG reporting beginning in 2023.

To download the AmplifiedAg Sustainability Impact Update and learn more about the company's sustainable business initiatives, visit https://amplifiedaginc.com/sustainability/ .

About AmplifiedAg, Inc.

AmplifiedAg® is an innovator and leader in the CEA and indoor agriculture sector. The company's technologists, horticulturalists, and farmers bring together the power and potential of the most comprehensive CEA technology platform and indoor farming practices to enable the next generation of scalable and sustainable food supply. AmplifiedAg engineers and implements fully enabled enterprise-scale container farms and an integrated software and hardware technology platform to support the evolving needs of the agriculture industry, retailers, government entities, NGOs, and others seeking to develop modern food supply solutions. The company also operates its market-leading brand Vertical Roots ®, the largest hydroponic container farm in the U.S.

Our mission is to grow the indoor agriculture category through innovation, experience, and partnership. Leading by example. Learn more at www.amplifiedaginc.com and follow our team and partners at @amplifiedaginc .

