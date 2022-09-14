2022 Raise Awards Honor Nonprofit Innovation and Dedication

Mission-driven organizations and nonprofit professionals from across North America were celebrated at the hybrid Raise 2022 conference

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OneCause, a leader in online and event fundraising, recognized fundraising innovation and excellence at its annual Raise Awards ceremony during the Raise 2022 hybrid conference in Chicago, Illinois. Nearly 1,000 nonprofit fundraising professionals came together in person and virtually September 12-13 to learn innovative fundraising strategies from industry experts, connect with fellow fundraisers, and share their knowledge with the nonprofit community.

"Celebrating the innovation, commitment, and ingenuity of nonprofit professionals and organizations is what the Raise Awards are all about," said Steve Johns, chief executive officer for OneCause. "Putting the spotlight on those working tirelessly to make the world a better place recognizes the hard work and impact of industry-leading fundraisers and their causes."

For five years, the Raise Awards have put the spotlight on nonprofits and fundraising professionals who are shaping the future of fundraising. This year's winners include a diverse array of mission-driven organizations, from local organizations creating change in their communities to large nonprofits with international recognition.

Innovative Nonprofit of the Year

The Innovative Nonprofit of the Year Award recognizes two organizations that uniquely push themselves, inspire others, and consistently reach new heights by implementing new ideas.

Anchorpoint Counseling Ministry addressed the growing needs for community services due to COVID-19 by committing to significantly expanding its individual giving program and engaging a local foundation, requesting a three-part challenge grant. They raised 290% more during a 3-month period compared to the same timeframe a year earlier. This result was 290% higher than in the same 3-month period a year earlier.

Leukemia & Lymphoma Society responded to the challenging times propelled by the pandemic by quickly pivoting to develop two national virtual fundraising campaigns. Each of these surpassed targets and reached new audiences. In 2021, LLS provided more than 42,000 patients with over $241 million in total grants, a 70% increase from 2020.

Storyteller of the Year

The Storyteller of the Year Award recognizes two organizations for excellence in communicating their purpose through branding, narrative, and promotion that inform the mind and move the heart.

Comfort Cases' story is most often told by its founder, Rob Scheer , who openly shares his own journey in foster care. With more than 250,000 followers on their social media platforms, and as host of Fostering Change, ranked for the second consecutive year as the #1-rated podcast related to issues regarding foster care and adoption, Comfort Cases furthers its mission of inspiring communities to bring dignity and hope to youth in foster care. Since its founding 10 years ago, Comfort Cases has given out more than 185,000 comfort cases filled with essential items to use in each of the 50 states, Washington D.C. , Puerto Rico and the United Kingdom .

Community Living works to enrich the lives of people with disabilities so they can achieve their highest potential by providing children and adults with services and programs that allow them to live, learn, and work in the community. Their stories aren't about nameless faces, they're about Tyler who was named homecoming king, and Karen who was laid off during the pandemic but is thriving in her new job and just bought a new car. Their storytelling engaged donors, resulting in a 60% fundraising lift compared to the previous year and growing annual recurring gifts by up to 15% and witnessing the frequency of giving literally double.

Fundraisers of the Year

The Fundraiser of the Year Award recognizes three nonprofit professionals whose leadership, success, and passion for their mission stand out among their peers.

Jane Kobak , Associate Director of Major Giving for Opportunity Enterprises: Jane is a true leader and develops strong relationships with staff, board members, clients, and the community. As a result of her dedication, Opportunity Enterprises exceeded their annual revenue budget by over 60% in the recent fiscal year.

Jennifer Berger , Director of Development for Rubicon Programs: Jennifer never settles for average. At times, gifts have come unsolicited – without a grant application or specific ask – because donors were so impressed by Jennifer and her passion for Rubicon's work. Rubicon hit their annual fundraising goal in under six months, thanks in large part to Jennifer's leadership.

Megan Carfa , Operations and Development Director for Junior Players: Megan not only talks the talk, she walks the walk. She never asks anyone to do anything she won't do herself. She truly inspires everyone around her to take initiative and step up. In 5 short years, Megan's work has expanded their programs tenfold and has contributed to an increase of Junior Players' North Texas Giving Day goal every year— raising 150% of their goal in 2021.

Raise Awards winners were selected by a committee of peer nonprofit professionals and industry experts looking for a focus on specific achievements, campaigns, and events from the last 12 months. In addition to the award recognition, winners receive a cash donation to their mission on behalf of OneCause.

About OneCause

OneCause is driving the future of fundraising with easy-to-use event and online fundraising solutions that help nonprofits improve the giving experience and raise more money. OneCause builds technology that optimizes everyday generosity, making it easier for nonprofit organizations to fundraise and for nonprofit supporters to give. Since 2008, OneCause has helped over 10,000 nonprofits raise more than $4 billion for their missions. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Ind., OneCause is committed to driving innovation in the charitable sector, bringing together nonprofit professionals across the world for the annual Raise Conference to exchange ideas that further fundraising. For more information, visit www.onecause.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

