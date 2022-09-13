Mercury Digital Assets Rebrands as Liquid Mercury

The Leading Professional Crypto Trading Technology Provider Announces Rebrand That Will Bridge the Gap Between Professional and Crypto Trading.

CHICAGO, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercury Digital Assets, the crypto trading technology built by professionals for professionals, has changed its name to Liquid Mercury.

Liquid Mercury is the #1 choice for sophisticated buy-side and institutional sell-side legacy trading professionals moving into crypto. "Sophisticated market participants will lead the next phase of growth in crypto," said Liquid Mercury CEO Tony Saliba. "Liquid Mercury was built for professional market participants moving into crypto."

World-renowned professional trader and "Market Wizard" Tony Saliba has been powering professional trading for the last 30 years. LiquidPoint (sold to Bank of New York ConvergEX in 2007) is currently #3 in highest overall execution volumes behind Citadel Securities and Susquehanna. Matrix Executions, launched in 2018, is now #5 in the overall execution volumes. The combined execution volumes of LiquidPoint and Matrix would be second only to Citadel Securities

"Liquid Mercury represents the best of the best of my last 30 years serving this industry," said Tony. "We've collected the best and brightest minds, including key management from LiquidPoint and Matrix Executions, to create the leading professional crypto trading solution in Liquid Mercury. Everything our customers trust us for - efficiency, scalability, and reliability - encapsulates this exciting rebranding effort."

"This rebranding will help us move faster and be even more responsive to customer needs," said Tony. "At Liquid Mercury, we develop and provide customizable proprietary technology to fit the client's needs ensuring anything they want can be designed, built, and delivered quickly to keep up with the competitive and fast-moving crypto assets world."

Liquid Mercury's expansive knowledge and foundation of trust with sophisticated market participants will continue to be the leading factor in their ongoing mission to power professional crypto trading.

About Liquid Mercury

Liquid Mercury powers professional crypto trading. Liquid Mercury is the #1 choice for sophisticated buy-side and institutional sell-side legacy trading professionals moving into crypto. Institutional grade infrastructure, access to deep liquidity, and best-in-class trading tools and workflow automation; Liquid Mercury was built by professionals for professionals. For more information about Liquid Mercury, visit www.liquidmercury.com.

