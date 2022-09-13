Hyer's Midyear Survey Reveals Why Workers are Gravitating Towards the Gig Economy

Survey finds flexibility continues to be a top priority for gig workers, as inflation drives them to their phones for work.

GROSSE POINTE FARMS, Mich., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyer, a leading on-demand labor app powering the gig economy, today announced findings from their 2022 midyear survey, "A Glimpse into the Gig Economy." Surveying over 1,000 gig workers who have turned to Hyer for gig work, the survey sought to better understand their views on the current labor landscape, the impact inflation is having on them, and their overall outlook on the gig economy.

"An overwhelming 85% believe gig work is a great long-term option when it comes to earning money."

As inflation wears on, the survey found that 80% of workers reported being extremely concerned about inflation, with 65% citing they are picking up more gig work or working multiple jobs in an effort to battle rising prices.

Hyer CEO, Dave Dempsey, said, "Another revealing factor spurring growth throughout the gig economy has been the continued shift to more flexible work. With 73% of workers citing flexibility as the main driver for choosing gig work over the traditional 9 to 5 grind, an overwhelming 85% also believe gig work is a great long-term option for them when it comes to earning money."

In McKinsey's latest American Opportunity Survey, they showed a seismic shift in how Americans work —with a remarkable 36 percent of respondents identifying as independent workers. However, because independent contractors do not fit neatly into official labor statistics, this pool tends to be an underreported segment of the economy.

Today, this growing pool of talent represents nearly 60 million workers in the United States that participate in the gig economy. "As August job openings continue to outnumber available workers by just shy of a 2-to-1 margin, many businesses are looking for alternative ways to hire the help they need—and it's out there," Dempsey said.

August numbers reinforced that there is still a considerable shortage of workers for available positions, a sign that the U.S. labor market is still extremely hot, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday.

As businesses look for ways to fill these gaps, McKinsey said that shifting to a more agile workforce that includes independent workers enables companies and organizations of all sizes to expand their workforces during periods of peak demand—such as holiday seasons for retailers. A strategy that can shore up workers while reducing costs.

