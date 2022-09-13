HYCROFT REPORTS INITIAL DRILL RESULTS

Multiple zones of higher-grade silver encountered

Higher gold and silver grades than resource average grade

Higher grade zones more continuous than previously interpreted

WINNEMUCCA, Nev., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: HYMC) ("Hycroft" or the "Company"), a gold and silver development company which owns the Hycroft Mine in the prolific mining region of Northern Nevada, is pleased to announce initial drill results from its 2022-2023 exploration program.

Highlights of the initial results from our reverse circulation ("RC") drilling are noted below (grams / metric ton "g/t"). Full results received to date are reflected in Table 1 below.

Hole 22R-5650 returned 82 meters of 1.03 g/t gold and 30.38 g/t silver

Hole 22R-5647 returned 58 meters of 0.58 g/t gold and 24.07 g/t silver

Hole 22R – 5644 returned 50 meters of 0.79 g/t gold and 38.74 g/t silver

Hole 22R-5645 returned 20 meters of 0.10 g/t gold and 90.86 g/t silver

Alex Davidson, Vice President, Exploration commented, "These initial drill results confirm the higher-grade opportunities identified in the 2021 drill program. While we have only just begun investigating the planned targets of our 2022-23 drill program, these results are very encouraging and further confirm the importance of additional drilling to explore the untapped potential of the Hycroft deposit. Importantly, we are observing the high-grade zones are more continuous than previously interpreted in addition to seeing silver and gold grades significantly higher than the average grade at the Hycroft deposit."

In addition to the two RC rigs drilling in the Brimstone and Central areas, the core rig is currently drilling the deeper areas of the Hycroft system, primarily at the high-grade silver Vortex area. In our first core hole we are seeing silicification, banded silica veining, sulfide stockwork along with white clays among other key indicators in the core.

We are currently following up on high grade intercepts within the resource area and plan to begin targeted step-out drilling in the fourth quarter within the more than 60,000 acres that has not previously been explored.

We recently completed a hyperspectral flyover of the entire Hycroft property (70,000 acres). This imaging technology has important applications in our type of deposit. Hyperspectral imaging helps identify potential minerals or deposits of minerals and allows companies to hone-in on specific areas for drilling. The geophysical studies indicate near vertical strong silicification. This information will help guide our upcoming surface mapping and soil sampling program to further define our large unexplored land package.

Table 1: 2022-2023 Exploration Drilling Program – initial results

Hole ID FROM TO INTERVAL GRADE (meters) (meters) (meters) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Au (opt) Ag (opt) Brimstone Area













H22R-5644 37 87 50 0.79 38.74 0.023 1.130 including 74 79 5 2.23 84.69 0.065 2.470 H22R-5645 27 47 20 0.10 90.86 0.003 2.650

114 148 34 3.77 16.77 0.110 0.489

177 201 24 0.55 9.36 0.016 0.273 H22R-5650 0 82 82 1.03 30.38 0.030 0.886 including 21 24 3 1.20 163.51 0.035 4.770

87 107 20 0.96 25.30 0.028 0.738

122 149 27 0.62 6.27 0.018 0.183 H22R-5646 38 52 14 0.48 20.13 0.014 0.587 including 41 44 3 0.58 62.50 0.017 1.823

78 140 62 0.72 19.58 0.021 0.571 H22R-5647 72 130 58 0.48 12.58 0.014 0.367

142 200 58 0.58 24.07 0.017 0.702 including 183 188 5 0.65 171.02 0.019 4.988 H22R-5651 26 81 55 0.58 16.19 0.017 0.472

110 117 8 0.51 42.00 0.015 1.225 Central Area













H22R-5656 0 78 78 0.55 9.46 0.016 0.276 including 0 12 12 0.96 21.02 0.028 0.613

32 41 9 0.69 12.00 0.020 0.350



While the initial drill locations have been focused on improving our understanding and ability to project high-grade zones, additional drill targets are designed to test:

prospective target areas near the current resource;

expansion of the current resource along strike and at depth;

targets identified through our recent geophysical work within our 60,000 acres that have never been explored; and

targets in areas with limited historical drilling.

The results of this exploration program, together with the 2021 metallurgical drill program results will be used for the geologic modelling, updated resource models and mine planning activities associated with the technical studies underway for the sulfide mill operation.

Diane R. Garrett, President & CEO commented "We are very excited about these initial drill results and still have so many targets yet to drill. This supports our belief that there remains untapped potential at Hycroft. With the largest exploration program in nearly a decade, we are the first company to systematically explore this world-class system to understand the genesis of this deposit, including potential feeder systems. Hycroft is one of the largest gold and silver deposits in the world located in the Tier-One mining jurisdiction of Nevada, USA and permitted for both heap leach and milling operations. "

About the 2022-2023 exploration program

The 2022 – 2023 exploration program at the Hycroft Mine comprises approximately 100,000 feet of reverse circulation drilling and approximately 25,000 feet of core drilling. The RC drilling is being conducted by National EWP Inc. of Elko, NV and the core drilling is being conducted by First Drilling LLC of Montrose, CO. Assays are being completed by Bureau Veritas and Paragon Geochemical of Reno, NV. The Company's Qualified Person is Mr. Alex Davidson, Vice President, Exploration.

About Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation

Hycroft is a US-based, gold and silver company developing the Hycroft Mine located in the world-class mining region of Northern Nevada.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION contact info@hycroftmining.com or visit our website at www.hycroftmining.com.

Diane R. Garrett,

President & CEO

(210) 621-4200

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

