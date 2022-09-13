Fengate appoints Nina Yoo as Chief Financial Officer

TORONTO, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Fengate Asset Management (Fengate) is pleased to announce that Nina Yoo has been appointed Chief Financial Officer effective September 1, 2022.

Nina Yoo, Chief Financial Officer, Fengate Asset Management. (CNW Group/Fengate Asset Management) (PRNewswire)

Nina brings a wealth of experience and an exceptional track record to her new role. Joining Fengate 13 years ago, she progressed steadily to reach her most recent role as Managing Director and Head of Asset Management for Fengate Infrastructure. She managed a team of more than 50 skilled professionals and was responsible for fund and portfolio management for more than 40 assets representing $15 billion of value across P3 projects, wind and solar renewable power projects, combined heat and power plants, data centres and mobile cell towers. Nina also oversaw infrastructure funds with more than $2.5 billion in equity capital from investors around the world, including Canada, the U.S., Asia, and Europe, and was instrumental in the product development of these funds.

As a leader at Fengate and within her industry, Nina is a mentor for many at her firm and within the financial and infrastructure sectors. She leads by example and is an active supporter of up-and-coming women leaders in the firm through mentorship, individual guidance, public speaking, and support to help women advance in their professional careers. At Fengate, Nina continues to bring innovative improvements and solutions to the forefront, including our firm's flexible work policy which she spearheaded during the onset of the pandemic and her leadership with our ESG program.

"Congratulations to Nina on this well-deserved appointment," said Lou Serafini Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer, Fengate. "Nina's expertise in finance, asset management and people management has had significant impact with excellent results for our investors and Fengate's overall growth, and I am excited about her leadership as Chief Financial Officer and a member of our Executive team."

About Fengate Asset Management

Fengate is a leading alternative investment manager focused on infrastructure, private equity and real estate strategies. With offices in Ontario and Texas and team members across North America, Fengate invests in long-life, high-quality assets and businesses on behalf of our clients. With more than 45 years of experience, we are proud of our proven track record and trusted reputation across the sectors we work in. Learn more at www.fengate.com

