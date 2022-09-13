Ellucian Live 2022 Wins Bronze Stevie® Award in 2022 International Business Awards®

Global technology conference recognized for customer engagement

RESTON, Va., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, today announced that Ellucian Live 2022, the industry's premier global technology conference, was named a Bronze Stevie® Award winner in the Customer Engagement Event category in the 19th Annual International Business Awards®.

(PRNewsfoto/Ellucian) (PRNewswire)

Ellucian Live 2022, held April 10-13 at the Colorado Convention Center and online, celebrated Ellucian's 10th Anniversary. Framed by the conference-wide theme "Deliver the Future Now," the event was attended by more than 6,100 attendees from over 1,000 institutions -- live in Denver and online -- with diverse panel discussions, captivating keynote addresses, star-studded fireside chats, new partnership announcements, Impact Awards, and engaging breakout sessions. A Stevie Awards judge commented that Ellucian Live 2022 was "a well-packaged event accommodating both online and offline participation, as well as demonstrating the Company's future focus."

"At Ellucian, we believe that community is higher ed's superpower -- working together to achieve better outcomes around common goals -- and we are honored that the Stevie Awards has recognized Ellucian Live 2022 among the most impactful and engaging events bringing the higher ed community together," said Laura Ipsen, President & CEO, Ellucian. "This year's gathering was a special one, being the first hybrid event and first return to an in-person Ellucian Live since the start of the pandemic."

Ellucian Live 2023 is set to take place March 26th – 29th, 2023 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, La. Learn more about Ellucian Live 2023 here: www.ellucian.com/ellucianlive/save-the-date

The International Business Awards are the world's premier business awards program. All individuals and organizations worldwide – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small - are eligible to submit nominations. The 2022 IBAs received entries from organizations in 67 nations and territories.

More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration across a range of categories.

"This year's class of honorees are as innovative, adventuresome, persistent, and successful as we've ever had," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller.

Details about The International Business Awards and the full list of Stevie Award winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/IBA.

About Ellucian

Ellucian is the market leader charting the digital future of higher education with a portfolio of cloud-ready technology solutions and services. From student recruitment to workforce analytics; from fundraising opportunities to alumni engagement; Ellucian's comprehensive suite of data-rich tools gives colleges and universities the information they need to lead with confidence.

Working with a community of more than 2,700 customers in over 50 countries, Ellucian keeps innovating as higher education keeps evolving. Drawing on its comprehensive higher education business acumen and suite of services, Ellucian guides its customers through manageable, sustainable digital transformation—so that every type of institution and student can thrive in today's fast-changing landscape. To find out what's next in higher education solutions and services, visit Ellucian at www.ellucian.com.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.

Media Contact

Lindsay Stanley

Lindsay.Stanley@Ellucian.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ellucian