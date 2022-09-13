Blackstone Credit Closed-End Funds Declare Monthly Distributions

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackstone Liquid Credit Strategies LLC, an affiliate of Blackstone Alternative Credit Advisors LP (collectively, and together with their affiliates in the credit-focused business of Blackstone Inc., "Blackstone Credit"), announced monthly distributions for the three listed closed-end funds it advises, Blackstone Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE: BSL), Blackstone Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE: BGX), and Blackstone Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE: BGB) (each a "Fund" and together the "Funds").

The Funds' monthly distributions are set forth below. The following dates apply to the distribution declarations for the Funds:

Ticker Fund Monthly Distribution Per Share BSL Senior Floating Rate Term Fund $ 0.082 BGX Long-Short Credit Income Fund $ 0.085 BGB Strategic Credit Fund $ 0.077

Ex-Date: September 22, 2022 October 21, 2022 November 21, 2022 Record Date: September 23, 2022 October 24, 2022 November 22, 2022 Payable Date: September 30, 2022 October 31, 2022 November 30, 2022

The Funds declare a set of monthly distributions each quarter in amounts closely tied to the respective Fund's recent average monthly net income. As a result, the monthly distribution amounts for the Funds typically vary quarter-to-quarter, and shareholders of any Fund should not expect that Fund to continue to pay distributions in the same amounts shown above. The dynamic distribution strategy provides Blackstone Credit with greater flexibility to maintain portfolio credit quality in varying market conditions. In addition, the dynamic distribution strategy reduces the need to retain reserves from net investment income to support the stability of future distributions.

A portion of each distribution may be treated as paid from sources other than net investment income, including but not limited to short-term capital gain, long-term capital gain, or return of capital. The final determination of the source and tax characteristics of these distributions will depend upon each Fund's investment experience during its fiscal year and will be made after the Fund's year end. Each Fund will send to investors a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will define how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.

Investors wishing to buy or sell shares need to place orders through an intermediary or broker.

