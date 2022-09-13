Airheads Candy Makes Money Fun Again at Chicago Pop-Up Tuesday, September 13

Get Real Stuff at the Airheads Fun Money Shop Where Play Money is the Only Currency

CHICAGO, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today more than ever, thinking about money is less fun – but that wasn't always the case. Play money, piggy banks, and plastic cash registers have historically been all the rage for children, so why not reimagine them for grown-ups, too?

It's no secret that money is stressful these days. Airheads candy is about to change that by making money fun again at a temporary pop-up shop, located at 3419 W. Fullerton Ave. in Chicago, Illinois, where only play money will be accepted. The pop-up shop will run from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022 and will accept play money and toy money, but no real money in exchange for tasty and tangible items – ranging anywhere from a bag of Airheads candy, to wireless earbuds, a 10-foot balloon giraffe, a unicycle, e-scooters, and more. That's right, any and all forms of real currency are not accepted at the Airheads Fun Money Shop. Not only this, but play money could even buy you a car! Just kidding, but Airheads has partnered with the Jeep brand to give all Airheads Fun Money Shop visitors ages 18+ who qualify a chance to win a 2022 Jeep® Renegade (RED) Edition by entering into our on-site Sweepstakes.† The vehicle supports the Jeep brand's commitment to (RED) in service of the Global Fund. Images of the pop-up shop can be found HERE.

Customers at the Airheads Fun Money Shop get to take home one shop item in exchange for any amount of play money they have on hand, as no available items will have an assigned price point. Terms and conditions apply.*

"Look, even when things get tough, it's important to find moments to stay playful. That's what we're always trying to do at Airheads...besides, who wouldn't want a giant balloon giraffe for play dollars?" said Craig Cuchra, VP of Marketing at Perfetti Van Melle, maker of Airheads candy.

Not in the Chicago area? No problem. Airheads is also hosting multiple Instagram sweepstakes throughout the day of the in-store pop-up. To enter, customers can leave a comment on a sweepstakes post with a money-related emoji, include #sweepstakes, and follow the official Airheads account on Instagram, @Airheadscandy. Shop items will be awarded at random to 15 individuals on each sweepstakes post.‡

*Pop-Up Terms: Items available on first-come basis, while supplies last. Very limited availability of items shown (1 balloon animal, 4 wireless earbuds, 2 e-scooters, 1 unicycle) and certain items. One item per person. Type/denomination of fun money does not matter. All welcome, must be 16+ to exchange. No returns/exchanges. For unforeseen circumstances or abuse, Airheads may cancel, suspend, or modify promotion in whole or in part, with or without notice.

†Jeep sweepstakes abbrev. rules: NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. Open to legal residents of 48 U.S. or D.C. (excluding NY & FL), 18+. Sweepstakes begins 12PM ET and ends 7PM ET on 9/13/22. Prize: 2022 Jeep Renegade (RED). ARV: $32,175. Odds of winning depend on number of eligible entries received during the entry period. Void where prohibited. For Official Rules visit https://airheads.com/officialrules or request a copy from Sponsor's representative at the Event. Sponsor: Perfetti Van Melle, 3645 Turfway Rd, Erlanger, KY 41018.

‡Instagram sweepstakes abbrev. rules: NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. INSTAGRAM® ACCT. REQ'D (free). Ends 9/13/2022 at 7:00 pm EST. Open to legal res. of US (incl. DC); 18+. Limit: 1 entry/person/post. Odds vary. Void where prohibited. For restrictions, prize information and Official Rules: http://airheads.com/rules . Sponsor: Perfetti Van Melle USA Inc., 3645 Turfway Rd., Erlanger, KY 41018.

About Airheads

Airheads is a brand long loved by people of all ages for its chewy texture, tangy fruit flavors and bright colors. Invented in Erlanger, KY, Airheads are available in original bar form as well as chewy and intense bite-sized pieces called Airheads Bites. For a sweetly sour candy that packs a punch, Airheads Xtremes belts and bites are available. And, for those who want the tangy, chewy goodness in gum form, there's Airheads Gum, with micro-candies offering a playful burst of fruit sensation in each chew. Airheads are perfect for a quick treat, social gatherings and for sharing with others.

About Perfetti Van Melle

Perfetti Van Melle Benelux B.V. is a privately-owned global company established in March 2001 through the merger of Perfetti SpA and Van Melle B.V. Perfetti Van Melle manufactures and markets confectionery and chewing gum products in more than 150 countries. Today Perfetti Van Melle is one of the world's largest confectionery groups, marketing highly renowned brands such as Mentos, Frisk, Chupa Chups, Smint, Fruit-tella, Alpenliebe, Golia, Vivident, Airheads, Happydent & Big Babol. The Group has corporate headquarters in Italy and The Netherlands. U.S. operations are solely out of Erlanger, KY.

About Jeep x (RED)

The Jeep Brand is proud to be one of the first automotive brands to join forces with (RED), a leader in the worldwide fight against pandemics. Every Jeep Compass (RED) edition and Jeep Renegade (RED) edition, along with limited edition merchandise, will support a commitment to the Global Fund that strengthens healthcare systems and helps fund life-saving programs.

