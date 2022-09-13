ADVANCED BATTERY CONCEPTS LAUNCHES BATTERIES FOR LONG DURATION STORAGE, A VITAL SOLUTION TO CRITICAL ENERGY DEMAND

CLARE, Mich., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "There is a solution to the worldwide need for adequate electrical power in all places and at all times," said Dr. Edward Shaffer, Founder and CEO of Advanced Battery Concepts LLC. This statement came at the global European Lead Battery Conference (ELBC) in Lyon, France, last week, as a preview to his company's announcement today of commitment and entry into LONG DURATION ENERGY STORAGE (LDES).

(PRNewsfoto/Advanced Battery Concepts) (PRNewswire)

Long Duration Energy Storage refers to energy storage deployed on an electric grid that stores energy for discharge durations anywhere from 2 to 100 hours. For example, energy storage is needed to bridge the intermittency of renewable power sources (solar and wind) to ensure secure, stable electric supply. It is not a backup, in most cases, but an active part of electrical energy generation, transmission and routine use. Such storage can also help during times of peak demand that affects supply grids for unexpected periods of time at unpredicted intervals.

LDES is not new, in fact, the current, 2022 U.S. investment in Long Duration Energy Storage will reach $4 billion by year's end, forecasting a 30 percent CAGR by 2030. It represents a vital component of the global shift to renewable energy sourcing if "decarbonization" goals are to be achieved.

What is new is entry by Michigan's Advanced Battery Concepts into large-format energy storage on today's one year anniversary of their HOME EMERGENCY ENERGY STORAGE™ (HEES™) launch.

"The HEES™ system designed specifically for the residential micro-grid energy storage market gave us a wealth of insight into user wants, needs, expectations and experiences," said ABC's president, Michael Everett. "We have the battery technology, manufacturing capability and environmental priorities to also serve the large-format energy storage marketplace. This is a recognized standard component of sustainable non-fossil fuel electric generation," he stated.

ABC pioneered new lead battery manufacturing technologies and proprietary bipolar architecture to offer energy storage solutions with superior economics and performance compared to lithium-ion, traditional lead batteries and other rival technologies such as flow batteries and gravity systems. Years of battery developments, numerous patents (54 issued, 60 pending; 49 trade secrets; operating in 10 geographies) has led to the invention of EverGreenSeal™ --their energy storage solution breakthrough battery technology.

Here is a battery designed from the inside-out with End-Of-Life "re-manufacturability" as a leading objective within the design and construction of the new EverGreenSeal batteries. This extraordinary battery, after a long service life (25+years), is deconstructed, the primary materials collected and using novel processes, the active materials are efficiently recycled and built into a new EverGreenSeal battery, with full warranty and service life.

"EverGreenSeal™ batteries were designed for easy disassembly rather than traditional battery "wrecking." The three main components are separated, recycled and fed back into the battery production facility to be processed into new batteries. The spent "leady materials" are converted directly back to starting paste elements. There are no lead fumes or external wastes -- slag, for example, little to no energy input and minimal carbon dioxide emissions," ABC's president explained. "At last, a battery that is more efficiently recycled, capable of long and reliable performance in the Long Duration Energy Storage systems that are essential to the operation of a carbon-free electric grid," Mr. Everett stated.

What makes ABC's founder, Edward Shaffer, so confident of his statement about worldwide adoption of LDES and his EverGreenSeal batteries is: "Our bipolar lead battery is built with abundant and safe low-cost domestic materials and low-cost assembly methods resulting in energy storage solutions that cost the end user significantly less than Li-ion or other technologies. Lowest user cost is the key to widespread (global) adoption, one of the three core principles of ABC's mission -- Economically Responsible energy storage that, coupled with two other core principals of Socially Responsible (meaning safe to people and property) and Environmentally Responsible storage, sets ABC apart from competitors in the industry. Carbon reduction from the world's electrical grid is achievable if these principles are included in the solution," Edward Shaffer concluded.

About Advanced Battery Concepts:

Advanced Battery Concepts manufactures and sells the most economically, socially, and environmentally responsible energy storage solutions available today. The business focuses on residential and long duration energy storage systems, built on a foundation of proprietary technology termed EverGreenSeal™ Technology. ABC's energy storage provides longest life, lowest installation costs, truly safe operation and a 100% evergreen recycling process.

Better Batteries, Better World® https://advancedbatteryconcepts.com

