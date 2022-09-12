Soundcore's Deal Origination team hires another

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Soundcore Capital Partners, LP ("Soundcore") a New-York based private equity firm, is pleased to welcome Matt DelBello as an Associate on the Deal Origination team.

Matt will primarily be responsible for supporting the Partners in developing investment theses for the firm and building relationships with business owners.

Prior to joining Soundcore, Matt was an Assistant Vice President at Wellington Management, covering a range of alternative investment strategies for family office and wirehouse channels. Previously, he was a sales associate at GW&K Investment Management, where he was responsible for selling their municipal bond strategies to the wirehouse and RIA channels. Matt received his Master of Business Administration from Boston College's Carroll School of Management and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business and Investments from Johnson & Wales University.

"We are very glad to have Matt on the team. He shows industriousness, which we value greatly here at Soundcore" said Alex Bues, Partner at Soundcore. "His relationship management, sales and marketing, and CRM experience in alternative investments, specifically in private equity, will be great assets to us as we search for high-quality companies with whom to partner."

"Over the next 12 months, Soundcore will continue growing the team significantly through the additional hires of experienced private equity professionals," said Jarrett Turner, Managing Partner of Soundcore.

About Soundcore

Soundcore Capital was founded in 2015 by Jarrett Turner and is based in New York, NY. Soundcore is a thesis-driven private equity firm that specializes in buy-and-build investments in the lower middle-market that are headquartered in the United States and Canada. Soundcore has completed 73 acquisitions across ten platforms and focuses primarily on business & outsourced services, industrial services, specialty manufacturing and value-added distribution sectors. For more information, please visit: https://www.soundcorecap.com/home

CONTACT:

Njideka Emenogu

212-812-1180

nemenogu@soundcorecap.com

SOURCE Soundcore Capital Partners