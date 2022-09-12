CRUSHING EQUIPMENT SOLUTIONS PROVIDING PARTS, SERVICE, SALES, AND RENTAL OF CRUSHING AND SCREENING EQUIPMENT ACROSS OKLAHOMA AND TEXAS EFFECTIVE SEPTEMBER 15, 2022

PARADISE, Texas, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crushing Equipment Solutions (CES) may be new to Oklahoma and Texas, but they have forty plus years of experience in the industry. CES offers the complete line of METSO-OUTOTEC crushing and screening solutions, ranging from mobile conveyors, crushers and crushing plants to feeders and screens. CES is also a proud distributor of various other brands of crushing and screening equipment.

"The team at CES has decades of experience. We are here to help our customers evaluate their job sites and select the right gear for their application," said CES General Manager Cliff Kelley.

Bruce Wagner, CES President / CEO stated, "At CES we strive to be "One Professional Team Delivering Quality Solutions to Every Customer." CES will be open for business and ready to meet customer needs throughout Oklahoma and Texas on September 15, 2022. In the interim CES is fully capable of providing parts, service, sales, and rental support for its customers.

General questions regarding this press release can be directed to Cliff Kelley, CES General Manager at (720) 582-9876. Customers needing parts should call (833) 399-0240. Please visit cesrock.com to learn more.

Contact: Cliff Kelley

General Manager

Phone (720) 582-9876

ckelley@cesrock.com

