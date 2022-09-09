Press Club Statement On Developments In Murder of Las Vegas Journalist Jeff German

WASHINGTON, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following is a statement by Jen Judson, President of the National Press Club and Gil Klein, President of the National Press Club Journalism Institute on developments this week in the murder case of journalist Jeff German of the Las Vegas Review.

NATIONAL PRESS CLUB LOGO. (PRNewsFoto/NATIONAL PRESS CLUB) (PRNewsfoto/National Press Club) (PRNewsfoto/National Press Club) (PRNewswire)

"In a week of fast-moving events, we wanted to congratulate the Las Vegas police department for their swift and professional work in finding and arresting a suspect in Jeff German's murder. This was clearly a priority for the department and the community, and as sad as the story is, we find hope that Las Vegas was not going to let this go but was determined to chase the leads and do the work. And some of the journalism -- online and on television -- was no doubt helpful in leading to an arrest.

We cannot remember an elected politician attacking a journalist like this. We hope never to see it again. So far, 39 journalists have been killed in the U.S. during our history, and many of those were in the Civil War. Since 2003, 10 journalists have been killed in our country in six incidents. The Capital Gazette, where the newsroom was attacked because of what was written, comes immediately to mind. It was not long ago. Journalists can be killed while doing their work.

Las Vegas reacted as a community that did not want to lose its journalism and wanted to protect its journalists. In a week of awful events, that stood apart. The actions of reporters and the police were inspiring."

Founded in 1908, the National Press Club is the world's leading professional organization for journalists. With 3,000 members representing every major news organization, the club is a leading voice for press freedom in the U.S. and worldwide.

The National Press Club Journalism Institute promotes an engaged, global citizenry through an independent and free press and equips journalists with skills and standards to inform the public in ways that inspire a more representative democracy. As the non-profit affiliate of the National Press Club, the Institute powers journalism in the public interest.

Contact: Bill McCarren for the National Press Club, 202-662-7534

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE National Press Club