ESMO Presentations of Libtayo® (cemiplimab), Fianlimab and Novel Bispecific Antibodies Showcase Expanding Potential of Regeneron's Oncology Pipeline in Multiple Cancers

First-in-class Phase 1 data for two investigational bispecifics in advanced ovarian cancer and advanced MET-altered non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) to be presented

Additional presentations include new data for investigational Libtayo monotherapy and combination therapies in advanced melanoma, NSCLC and cervical cancer, as well as neoadjuvant cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma

Regeneron will host an investor webcast on Monday, September 12 at 8:00 AM ET to provide updates across its oncology portfolio

TARRYTOWN, N.Y., Sept. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) today announced that new and updated data across its oncology pipeline will be presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2022 from September 9 to 13 in Paris. Presentations will include first-in-class efficacy and safety data from Phase 1/2 trials of two investigational bispecific antibodies – ubamatamab (REGN4018; MUC16xCD3) in advanced ovarian cancer and REGN5093 (METxMET) in advanced MET-altered non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) – along with presentations of investigational Libtayo® (cemiplimab) regimens in four advanced solid tumors, including a combination with investigational fianlimab (LAG-3 inhibitor).

"Our ESMO presentations showcase the broad promise of Regeneron's oncology pipeline of checkpoint inhibitors and bispecifics – many of which are also being studied in combinations for potentially synergistic treatments," said David Weinreich, M.D., Executive Vice President, Global Clinical Development at Regeneron. "To date, we've advanced 14 oncology medicines into the clinic, shown preliminary therapeutic benefits in solid tumors and clinically meaningful results for hematological malignancies with several investigational bispecific antibodies, and received global regulatory approvals for our PD-1 inhibitor Libtayo in multiple cancers. The achievements and progress we've made with our oncology pipeline provide a strong foundation as we propel our potentially transformative oncology research forward."

Regeneron currently has three classes of investigational bispecifics in ongoing Phase 1/2 trials. Data for two of these classes will be presented at ESMO, including a mini-oral on the CD3-targeting bispecific ubamatamab (designed to bridge MUC16 on cancer cells with CD3-expressing T cells to facilitate local tumor-specific T-cell activation) and a poster presentation on the tumor-targeting bispecific REGN5093 (designed to target two different parts of the MET receptor on cancer cells to degrade the receptor and block its ability to trigger cell proliferation). Preliminary clinical data on a third class of investigational bispecific, REGN5678, a CD28-targeted costimulatory bispecific, in advanced castration-resistant prostate cancer were shared in August.

New and updated investigational data for Libtayo as monotherapy and as a potential backbone of several combination treatments will also be presented at ESMO. In skin cancers, this includes a mini-oral sharing updated expansion cohort results for Libtayo in combination with Regeneron's LAG-3 inhibitor fianlimab in advanced melanoma and an oral presentation on the primary analysis of a Phase 2 trial of Libtayo monotherapy in neoadjuvant cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (CSCC). Other notable presentations include a late-breaking analysis from a Phase 3 trial investigating Libtayo in combination with chemotherapy in NSCLC, as well as a mini-oral on final, Phase 3 overall survival results of Libtayo monotherapy in advanced cervical cancer.

Regeneron presentations at ESMO:

Medicine Abstract title Abstract Presentation

date/time (all CEST) Skin cancer Libtayo Neoadjuvant cemiplimab in patients with

stage II–IV CSCC: Primary analysis of a

Phase 2 study #789O Monday,

September 12 11:05 - 11:15 Libtayo Phase 2 study of cemiplimab in patients

with advanced CSCC: Final analysis from

EMPOWER-CSCC-1 Groups 1, 2 and 3 #814P Saturday,

September 10 09:00 - 17:00 Libtayo Phase 2 confirmatory study of cemiplimab

in patients with locally advanced or

metastatic CSCC: Study 1540 Group 6 #818P Saturday,

September 10 09:00 - 17:00 Libtayo CemiplimAb-rwlc Survivorship and

Epidemiology (CASE): A prospective|

study of the safety and efficacy of

cemiplimab in patients with advanced

CSCC in a real-world setting #825P Saturday,

September 10 09:00 - 17:00 Fianlimab, Libtayo Phase 1 study of fianlimab, a human

lymphocyte activation gene-3 (LAG-3)

monoclonal antibody, in combination with

cemiplimab in advanced melanoma #790MO Monday,

September 12 08:35 - 08:40 Vidutolimod Vidutolimod + pembrolizumab as 2L+

treatment in patients with anti-PD-1

refractory melanoma and adrenal

insufficiency: subgroup analyses of a

tudy #845P Saturday,

September 10 09:00 - 17:00 Ovarian cancer Ubamatamab Ubamatamab (REGN4018, MUC16xCD3

bispecific antibody) monotherapy in

patients with recurrent ovarian cancer:

Phase 1 dose-escalation analysis #523MO Saturday,

September 10 09:25 - 09:30 Lung cancer Libtayo Cemiplimab with platinum-based

chemotherapy for first-line locally

advanced NSCLC: EMPOWER-Lung 3

subgroup analysis #954P Saturday,

September 10 09:00 - 17:00 Libtayo Clinical interchangeability of PD-L1

immunohistochemistry assays

for the treatment of first-line NSCLC with

cemiplimab #114P Saturday,

September 10 09:00 - 17:00 Libtayo Continued cemiplimab with addition of

chemotherapy in patients with progressive

disease after first-line cemiplimab

monotherapy for advanced NSCLC:

analysis from EMPOWER-Lung 1 LBA54 Sunday,

September 11 15:37-15:47 Libtayo Patient-reported outcomes of cemiplimab

vs chemotherapy in advanced NSCLC:

EMPOWER-Lung 1 histology subgroups #1183P Monday,

September 12 09:00 - 17:00 Libtayo Factors associated with not receiving first-

line immune checkpoint inhibitor

treatment among patients with advanced

NSCLC and high PD-L1 expression: an

evaluation by age #1149P Monday,

September 12 09:00 - 17:00 Libtayo Outcomes of real-world patients with

advanced NSCLC and high PD-L1

expression receiving first line immune

checkpoint inhibitor therapy #1105P Monday,

September 12 09:00 - 17:00 REGN5093 Early safety, tolerability, and efficacy of

REGN5093 in patients with MET-altered

advanced NSCLC from a first in human

study #1173P Monday,

September 12 09:00 - 17:00 Cervical cancer Libtayo Phase 3 EMPOWER-Cervical 1/GOG-3

016/ENGOT-cx9 trial of cemiplimab in

recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer:

Long-term survival analysis #519MO Saturday,

September 10 08:30 - 08:35 Blood cancer N/A Real-world health-related quality of life in

patients with Follicular Lymphoma:

Comparisons by line of therapy and

region (Europe vs US) #634P Sunday,

September 11 09:00 - 17:00

The potential uses of Libtayo, REGN5678, REGN5093, fianlimab, ubamatamab and vidutolimod described above are investigational, and their safety and efficacy have not been fully evaluated by any regulatory authority.

About Regeneron in Oncology

At Regeneron, we're applying more than three decades of scientific innovation with the goal of developing paradigm-changing therapies for patients with cancer. Our oncology portfolio is built around two foundational approaches – our approved PD-1 inhibitor Libtayo and investigational bispecific antibodies – which are being evaluated both as monotherapies and in combination with emerging therapeutic modalities. Together, they provide us with unique combinatorial flexibility to develop potentially synergistic treatments for a wide range of solid tumors and blood cancers.

If you are interested in learning more about our clinical trials, please contact us (clinicaltrials@regeneron.com or 844-734-6643) or visit our clinical trials website.

About Libtayo

Libtayo, which was invented using Regeneron's proprietary VelocImmune® technology, is a fully human monoclonal antibody targeting the immune checkpoint receptor PD-1 on T cells. By binding to PD-1, Libtayo has been shown to block cancer cells from using the PD-1 pathway to suppress T-cell activation. In the U.S. and other countries Libtayo is indicated in certain patients with advanced basal cell carcinoma (BCC), advanced cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (CSCC) and advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as in advanced cervical cancer in Canada and Brazil.

In the U.S., the generic name for Libtayo in its approved indications is cemiplimab-rwlc, with rwlc as the suffix designated in accordance with Nonproprietary Naming of Biological Products Guidance for Industry issued by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Outside of the U.S., the generic name of Libtayo in its approved indication is cemiplimab.

The extensive clinical program for Libtayo is focused on difficult-to-treat cancers. Libtayo is currently being investigated in trials as a monotherapy, as well as in combination with either conventional or novel therapeutic approaches for other solid tumors and blood cancers. These potential uses are investigational, and their safety and efficacy have not been evaluated by any regulatory authority.

U.S. FDA-approved Indications

Libtayo is a prescription medicine used to treat people with:

- A type of skin cancer called advanced CSCC that has spread or cannot be cured by surgery or radiation.

- A type of skin cancer called BCC:

That cannot be removed by surgery (locally advanced BCC) and have received treatment with a hedgehog pathway inhibitor (HHI), or cannot receive treatment with an HHI.

That has spread (metastatic BCC) and have received treatment with an HHI, or cannot receive treatment with an HHI. This use is approved based on how many patients responded to treatment and how long they responded. Studies are ongoing to provide additional information about clinical benefit.

- A type of lung cancer called NSCLC. Libtayo may be used as your first treatment when your lung cancer has not spread outside your chest (locally advanced lung cancer) and you cannot have surgery or chemotherapy with radiation, or your lung cancer has spread to other areas of your body (metastatic lung cancer), and your tumor tests positive for high "PD-L1" and your tumor does not have an abnormal "EGFR", "ALK "or "ROS1" gene.

It is not known if Libtayo is safe and effective in children.

About Regeneron's VelocImmune Technology

Regeneron's VelocImmune technology utilizes a proprietary genetically engineered mouse platform endowed with a genetically humanized immune system to produce optimized fully human antibodies. When Regeneron's co-Founder, President and Chief Scientific Officer George D. Yancopoulos was a graduate student with his mentor Frederick W. Alt in 1985, they were the first to envision making such a genetically humanized mouse, and Regeneron has spent decades inventing and developing VelocImmune and related VelociSuite® technologies. Dr. Yancopoulos and his team have used VelocImmune technology to create approximately one in five of all original, FDA-approved or authorized fully human monoclonal antibodies. This includes REGEN-COV® (casirivimab and imdevimab), Dupixent® (dupilumab), Libtayo® (cemiplimab-rwlc), Praluent® (alirocumab), Kevzara® (sarilumab), Evkeeza® (evinacumab-dgnb) and Inmazeb™ (atoltivimab, maftivimab and odesivimab-ebgn).

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION AND INDICATION FOR U.S. PATIENTS

What is the most important information I should know about Libtayo?

Libtayo is a medicine that may treat certain cancers by working with your immune system. Libtayo can cause your immune system to attack normal organs and tissues in any area of your body and can affect the way they work. These problems can sometimes become severe or life-threatening and can lead to death. You can have more than one of these problems at the same time. These problems may happen anytime during treatment or even after your treatment has ended.

Call or see your healthcare provider right away if you develop any new or worsening signs or symptoms, including:

Lung problems: cough, shortness of breath, or chest pain

Intestinal problems: diarrhea (loose stools) or more frequent bowel movements than usual, stools that are black, tarry, sticky or have blood or mucus, or severe stomach area (abdomen) pain or tenderness

Liver problems: yellowing of your skin or the whites of your eyes, severe nausea or vomiting, pain on the right side of your stomach area (abdomen), dark urine (tea colored), or bleeding or bruising more easily than normal

Hormone gland problems: headache that will not go away or unusual headaches, eye sensitivity to light, eye problems, rapid heartbeat, increased sweating, extreme tiredness, weight gain or weight loss, feeling more hungry or thirsty than usual, urinating more often than usual, hair loss, feeling cold, constipation, your voice gets deeper, dizziness or fainting, or changes in mood or behavior, such as decreased sex drive, irritability, or forgetfulness

Kidney problems: decrease in your amount of urine, blood in your urine, swelling of your ankles, or loss of appetite

Skin problems: rash, itching, skin blistering or peeling, painful sores or ulcers in mouth or nose, throat, or genital area, fever or flu-like symptoms, or swollen lymph nodes

Problems can also happen in other organs and tissues. These are not all of the signs and symptoms of immune system problems that can happen with Libtayo. Call or see your healthcare provider right away for any new or worsening signs or symptoms, which may include: chest pain, irregular heartbeat, shortness of breath or swelling of ankles, confusion, sleepiness, memory problems, changes in mood or behavior, stiff neck, balance problems, tingling or numbness of the arms or legs, double vision, blurry vision, sensitivity to light, eye pain, changes in eyesight, persistent or severe muscle pain or weakness, muscle cramps, low red blood cells, or bruising

Infusion reactions that can sometimes be severe. Signs and symptoms of infusion reactions may include: nausea, chills or shaking, itching or rash, flushing, shortness of breath or wheezing, dizziness, feel like passing out, fever, back or neck pain, or facial swelling

Rejection of a transplanted organ. Your healthcare provider should tell you what signs and symptoms you should report and monitor you, depending on the type of organ transplant that you have had

Complications, including graft-versus-host disease (GVHD), in people who have received a bone marrow (stem cell) transplant that uses donor stem cells (allogeneic). These complications can be serious and can lead to death. These complications may happen if you underwent transplantation either before or after being treated with Libtayo. Your healthcare provider will monitor you for these complications

Getting medical treatment right away may help keep these problems from becoming more serious. Your healthcare provider will check you for these problems during your treatment with Libtayo. Your healthcare provider may treat you with corticosteroid or hormone replacement medicines. Your healthcare provider may also need to delay or completely stop treatment with Libtayo if you have severe side effects.

Before you receive Libtayo, tell your healthcare provider about all your medical conditions, including if you:

- have immune system problems such as Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, or lupus

- have received an organ transplant

- have received or plan to receive a stem cell transplant that uses donor stem cells (allogeneic)

- have a condition that affects your nervous system, such as myasthenia gravis or Guillain-Barré syndrome are pregnant or plan to become pregnant. Libtayo can harm your unborn baby

Females who are able to become pregnant:

Your healthcare provider will give you a pregnancy test before you start treatment.

You should use an effective method of birth control during your treatment and for at least 4 months after your last dose of Libtayo. Talk with your healthcare provider about birth control methods that you can use during this time.

Tell your healthcare provider right away if you become pregnant or think you may be pregnant during treatment with Libtayo.

- are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed. It is not known if Libtayo passes into your breast milk. Do not breastfeed during treatment and for at least 4 months after the last dose of Libtayo.

Tell your healthcare provider about all the medicines you take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements.

The most common side effects of Libtayo include muscle or bone pain, tiredness, rash, and diarrhea. These are not all the possible side effects of Libtayo. Call your doctor for medical advice about side effects. You may report side effects to FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088. You may also report side effects to Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and Sanofi at

1-877-542-8296.

Please see full Prescribing Information, including Medication Guide.

About Regeneron

Regeneron is a leading biotechnology company that invents, develops and commercializes life-transforming medicines for people with serious diseases. Founded and led for nearly 35 years by physician-scientists, our unique ability to repeatedly and consistently translate science into medicine has led to nine FDA-approved treatments and numerous product candidates in development, almost all of which were homegrown in our laboratories. Our medicines and pipeline are designed to help patients with eye diseases, allergic and inflammatory diseases, cancer, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, pain, hematologic conditions, infectious diseases and rare diseases.

Regeneron is accelerating and improving the traditional drug development process through our proprietary VelociSuite technologies, such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically humanized mice to produce optimized fully human antibodies and bispecific antibodies, and through ambitious research initiatives such as the Regeneron Genetics Center®, which is conducting one of the largest genetics sequencing efforts in the world.

For more information, please visit www.Regeneron.com or follow @Regeneron on Twitter.

Regeneron Forward-Looking Statements and Use of Digital Media

This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties relating to future events and the future performance of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Regeneron" or the "Company"), and actual events or results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Words such as "anticipate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "estimate," variations of such words, and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These statements concern, and these risks and uncertainties include, among others, the impact of SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that has caused the COVID-19 pandemic) on Regeneron's business and its employees, collaborators, and suppliers and other third parties on which Regeneron relies, Regeneron's and its collaborators' ability to continue to conduct research and clinical programs, Regeneron's ability to manage its supply chain, net product sales of products marketed or otherwise commercialized by Regeneron and/or its collaborators or licensees (collectively, "Regeneron's Products"), and the global economy; the nature, timing, and possible success and therapeutic applications of Regeneron's Products and product candidates being developed by Regeneron and/or its collaborators or licensees (collectively, "Regeneron's Product Candidates") and research and clinical programs now underway or planned, including without limitation Libtayo® (cemiplimab) (as monotherapy or in combination with fianlimab or chemotherapy), ubamatamab (a MUC16xCD3 bispecific antibody), REGN5093 (a METxMET bispecific antibody), and other of Regeneron's Product Candidates discussed or referenced in this press release; uncertainty of the utilization, market acceptance, and commercial success of Regeneron's Products and Regeneron's Product Candidates and the impact of studies (whether conducted by Regeneron or others and whether mandated or voluntary), including the studies discussed or referenced in this press release, on any of the foregoing or any potential regulatory approval of Regeneron's Products and Regeneron's Product Candidates; the likelihood, timing, and scope of possible regulatory approval and commercial launch of Regeneron's Product Candidates and new indications for Regeneron's Products, such as ubamatamab for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer, REGN5093 for the treatment of MET-altered advanced non-small cell lung cancer, or Libtayo (as monotherapy or combination therapy, as applicable) for the treatment of advanced melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, cervical cancer, and neoadjuvant cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; safety issues resulting from the administration of Regeneron's Products (such as Libtayo) and Regeneron's Product Candidates (such as ubamatamab, REGN5093, and fianlimab) in patients, including serious complications or side effects in connection with the use of Regeneron's Products and Regeneron's Product Candidates in clinical trials; determinations by regulatory and administrative governmental authorities which may delay or restrict Regeneron's ability to continue to develop or commercialize Regeneron's Products and Regeneron's Product Candidates; ongoing regulatory obligations and oversight impacting Regeneron's Products, research and clinical programs, and business, including those relating to patient privacy; the availability and extent of reimbursement of Regeneron's Products (such as Libtayo) from third-party payers, including private payer healthcare and insurance programs, health maintenance organizations, pharmacy benefit management companies, and government programs such as Medicare and Medicaid; coverage and reimbursement determinations by such payers and new policies and procedures adopted by such payers; competing drugs and product candidates that may be superior to, or more cost effective than, Regeneron's Products and Regeneron's Product Candidates; the extent to which the results from the research and development programs conducted by Regeneron and/or its collaborators or licensees (including those discussed or referenced in this press release) may be replicated in other studies and/or lead to advancement of product candidates to clinical trials or therapeutic applications; the ability of Regeneron to manufacture and manage supply chains for multiple products and product candidates; the ability of Regeneron's collaborators, licensees, suppliers, or other third parties (as applicable) to perform manufacturing, filling, finishing, packaging, labeling, distribution, and other steps related to Regeneron's Products and Regeneron's Product Candidates; unanticipated expenses; the costs of developing, producing, and selling products; the ability of Regeneron to meet any of its financial projections or guidance and changes to the assumptions underlying those projections or guidance; the potential for any license or collaboration agreement, including Regeneron's agreements with Sanofi, Bayer, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (or their respective affiliated companies, as applicable), to be cancelled or terminated; and risks associated with intellectual property of other parties and pending or future litigation relating thereto (including without limitation the patent litigation and other related proceedings relating to EYLEA® (aflibercept) Injection, Dupixent® (dupilumab), and Praluent® (alirocumab)), other litigation and other proceedings and government investigations relating to the Company and/or its operations, the ultimate outcome of any such proceedings and investigations, and the impact any of the foregoing may have on Regeneron's business, prospects, operating results, and financial condition. A more complete description of these and other material risks can be found in Regeneron's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and its Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2022. Any forward-looking statements are made based on management's current beliefs and judgment, and the reader is cautioned not to rely on any forward-looking statements made by Regeneron. Regeneron does not undertake any obligation to update (publicly or otherwise) any forward-looking statement, including without limitation any financial projection or guidance, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

