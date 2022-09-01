SOCi Achieves 120% Revenue Growth, Solidifying Lead for Enterprise Level Multi-Location Marketing

SaaS Company Announces New CPO Amidst Rapid Growth

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SOCi Inc. , the marketing platform for multi-location brands, has announced continued triple-digit revenue and employee growth as the company closes the books on the first half of 2022. In addition to realizing revenue growth of 120% compared to the first half of 2021, the SaaS organization cemented partnerships with notable brands across various industries, continued to release future-focused integrations and product optimizations, secured top business accolades, and bolstered its leadership team with a number of seasoned industry experts. In doing so, SOCi further solidified its position as the leading platform for enterprise level multi-location marketing.

SOCi added the following key members to its leadership and advisory team: Pam Perry as its chief people officer, Shoaib Zahoori, as SVP of strategy and revenue operations, and Brandon Rhoten, as a member of SOCi’s Industry Advisory Board. (Photo: SOCi) (PRNewswire)

Contributing to the immense growth of SOCi in 2022, the company has inked partnerships with some of the most recognizable multi-location brands in the U.S., including Ford Motor Company/FordDirect , Jersey Mike's , Rent-A-Center , Smashburger , and Taco John's . In total, 75 new multi-location brands made up of over 100,000 locations have joined the brand's customer portfolio since January 2022.

"SOCi works tirelessly to deliver innovative technologies and solutions for the complex needs of multi-location enterprises, and in so doing helps hundreds of thousands of local businesses and communities thrive and prosper," said Afif Khoury, CEO of SOCi. "It is more important than ever for national and global brands that transact locally to effectively reach and engage with their customers in a local and authentic way."

To meet the growing number of complex needs of multi-location marketers, SOCi rolled out several updates to its platform in the first half of 2022. The company launched a listings integration with Olo for restaurant brands to provide them with full funnel visibility and more robust consumer insight. Additionally, SOCi launched Google rankings visibility within SOCi Listings, which gives customers the ability to see how each of their specific locations ranks within Google at both the account and local level. To-date, there are over 300,000 Google Business Profiles managed within the SOCi platform.

Due to the company's unrelenting dedication to product innovation, growth, and its people, SOCi received several recognitions and awards including a spot on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing private companies and Entrepreneur's Top Franchise Suppliers , each for the fifth year in a row. SOCi also earned G2's Best Software Awards for Marketing and Digital Advertising Products , was named one of Forbes' Best Startup Employers in America , secured a spot on the Inc. 5000 Regionals 2022: Pacific list, and was included on The Financial Times List of America's Fastest Growing Companies.

SOCi has grown its year-over-year headcount by 125% compared to the first half of 2021. Because of this, SOCi has welcomed Pam Perry as its chief people officer who will help the company invest further in the continuity of the culture and career paths of its employees. SOCi also welcomed two additional key members to the leadership and advisory team, including Shoaib Zahoori , who joined SOCi as the company's SVP of Strategy and Revenue Operations, and, Brandon Rhoten , who became a member of SOCi's Industry Advisory Board which focuses on continuing the company's verticalization efforts to deliver tailored solutions and localized strategy to the industries it serves.

