Rehab Boost Expands the Commercial Team with Appointment of Senior Vice President of Commercial Operations

MIAMI, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rehab Boost Inc, a pioneer in artificial intelligence (AI), physical rehabilitation and body motion recognition, today announced the appointment of Frank Decker as Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations.

"Rehab Boost is thrilled to welcome Frank to the senior leadership team. His breath of experiences and expertise in commercialization with Fortune 500 medical device as well as SaaS digital MedTech early-stage VC-backed start-ups will be invaluable as we continue advancing our pre-launch commercial planning in anticipation of a full US commercial launch in early 2023," stated Jennifer Holmes, Chief Executive Officer of Rehab Boost, Inc.

Mr. Decker has 30 years of healthcare commercial operations, most recently with Avail Medsystems as Vice President of Sales, Eastern US. Frank is a results driven and passionate healthcare executive with a proven track record in Business Development, Strategic Sales Management, and building Commercial Operations with companies like; Avanos, BIOTRONIK, Abbott and Guidant Corporation (an Abbott company).

Frank will report to Jennifer Holmes, Chief Executive Officer and will serve on the executive leadership team. He will be responsible for building, leading and overseeing all US commercial operations, strategy and customer experience initiatives.

"I am very honored to join an accomplished leadership team responsible for delivering transformational technology and operational innovations to dramatically impact the physical rehabilitation industry," said Mr. Decker. "Rehab Boost's digital AI body motion recognition technology provides real-time feedback to patients and clinicians that will ultimately improve patient compliance, engagement and outcomes".

About Rehab Boost, Inc.

Rehab Boost offers a patented technology powered by artificial intelligence (AI) for body motion recognition and physical therapy rehabilitation. Rehab Boost's App provides instant patient feedback by simply videoing the user with any Apple or Android mobile device or tablet. Visit www.rehabboost.com

