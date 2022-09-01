Call, connect and listen to music in confidence with the new Jabra Elite 5

Focus on what really matters, with Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), powered by the Qualcomm ® QCC3050 Bluetooth SoC

High-quality calls with 6-mic call technology and wind noise reduction

Fine-tuned 6mm speakers for powerful sound

Up to 7 hours play time, and up to 28 hours with Qi-certified wireless charging case

Stay connected with 2 devices at once with Bluetooth ® Multipoint connectivity and easy pairing with Google Fast Pair* and Microsoft Swift Pair*

Access Alexa or Google Assistant completely hands free

Compact fit designed for all-day comfort and IP55-rated durability against dust and water

BERLIN, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IFA -- Today, Jabra, leader in personal sound and office solutions, introduces the newest addition to its true wireless range, the Jabra Elite 5. The all-round hero is made for those needing to take calls anywhere and is perfect for enjoying media during leisure. These earbuds help people escape a busy day and immerse themselves into media or connect with friends and family on-the-go with the touch of a button.

An all-rounder set of earbuds, perfect for those who want to immerse themselves in music and stay virtually connected.

The Jabra Elite 5 makes it possible for individuals to fully focus on the task at hand with new Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), powered by the Qualcomm QCC3050 Bluetooth chipset. The Hybrid ANC uses feedback microphones on the inside of the ear, and feedforward microphones on the outside. The ANC performance is therefore less sensitive to how you position the buds in the ear and it ensures a more reliable noise cancellation across a wider range of frequencies.

In addition, the Jabra Elite 5 enables individuals to take calls with confidence thanks to 6-microphone call technology with external mics that are active all the time, and internal ones giving your voice a helping hand when it's windy. When wearing the earbuds, you will experience excellent sound from 6mm speakers and Qualcomm® aptX™ Audio, AAC and SBC codecs. We've also teamed up with Spotify to offer users Spotify Tap Playback.

For those seeking a sleek, portable earbud design, they need to look no further than the Elite 5. The earbuds offer a discreet, comfortable, and compact fit. They provide not only a fashionable appearance, but also a seamless experience by connecting to devices and apps easily, facilitating work and play from anywhere. This enhanced connectivity is supported by Bluetooth Multipoint, Google Fast Pair*, Microsoft Swift pair*, Google Assistant**, and Alexa Built-In activated through voice.

Even after the 7hrs play time with ANC on (28hrs with case) these earbuds offer, they still provide an all-day wearing comfort. The Elite 5 doesn't stop there – the buds also deliver a customizable EQ, and can handle rain or shine, as they boast an IP55 durability rating.

Calum MacDougall, SVP at Jabra said: "Today's fast-paced society is decreasing attention spans whilst increasing the potential for distraction, making it more and more difficult to zone in on what's important. Jabra understands this need and has engineered the Jabra Elite 5, offering the chance to truly focus, connect and call with a clear mind. This all-rounder is perfect for those who want to immerse themselves in music, are socially oriented and virtually connected."

Jabra Elite 5 key features and specifications:

Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) blocks more background noise, powered by the Qualcomm QCC3050 Bluetooth SoC

6-microphone call technology with wind noise suppression

Powerful 6mm speakers for goosebump-inducing, heart-racing, soaring sound

Customizable EQ and Spotify Tap Playback

Up to 7 hours play time with ANC on (up to 28 hours with wireless charging case)

Qualcomm ® aptX ™ Audio

Google Assistant** and Alexa Built In for hands-free assistance on-the-go

Easy pairing with Google Fast Pair* and Microsoft Swift Pair*

Bluetooth Multipoint keeps you connected to two devices at once

IP55-rated protection against dust and water

Elite 5 pricing and availability

The Jabra Elite 5 is available in selected retailers, MSRP ($149/£149/€149).

Find out more about Jabra Elite 5 at www.jabra.com/elite

* Google Fast Pair compatible with Android OS 6.0 or higher. Microsoft Swift Pair compatible with Windows 10 or higher.

**Android only

NOTES TO EDITORS

About Jabra

Jabra is a world leading brand in audio, video, and collaboration solutions – engineered to empower consumers and businesses. Proudly part of the GN Group, we are committed to letting people hear more, do more, and be more than they ever thought possible. Jabra engineering excellence leads the way, building on 150 years of pioneering work within GN. This allows us to create integrated tools for contact centers, offices, and collaboration that help professionals work more productively from anywhere; and true wireless headphones and earbuds that let consumers better enjoy calls, music, and media. GN, founded in 1869, operates in 100 countries and delivers innovation, reliability, and ease of use. GN employs more than 7,000 people and in 2021 reported annual revenue of DKK 15.8bn. GN Audio accounts for DKK 10.4bn. GN makes life sound better and is Nasdaq Copenhagen listed. www.jabra.com

© 2022 GN Audio A/S. All rights reserved. Jabra® is a registered trademark of GN Audio A/S. All other trademarks included herein are the property of their respective owners (design and specifications are subject to change without notice).

Qualcomm is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated. aptX and cVc are trademarks or registered trademarks of Qualcomm Technologies International, Ltd.

Qualcomm aptX, Qualcomm cVc, Qualcomm Hybrid ANC, and Qualcomm QCC3050 are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

