Blueshift Announces 2022 Omnies Award Winners and Honorees for Marketing Excellence and Innovation

Winners CarParts.com, italki, LendingTree, Malwarebytes, Slickdeals, Sweetwater, Udacity, Zumper, and 14 West recognized for success in customer-centric, AI-powered campaigns across marketing channels

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blueshift , the leading Smart Hub platform for intelligent customer engagement, today announced the winners of its Omnies awards celebrating the innovative ways marketers are hyper-personalizing connections at scale. The 2022 Omnies award winners were announced at the company's annual Engage conference, held Aug. 31 in San Francisco.

The Omnies recognize companies creating moments of wow for customers across every touchpoint with innovative marketing.

"The Blueshift Omnies recognize impactful initiatives that create moments of wow for customers across every touchpoint using connected cross-channel campaigns, AI-powered personalization, rich customer data, and more," said Vijay Chittoor, CEO and co-founder of Blueshift. "The Omnies winners are marketing innovators, trailblazers, leaders, rising stars, and mentors. We are proud to celebrate their inspirational approaches to supercharge marketing."

The following organizations have driven change and value for their business by leveraging the power of intelligent customer engagement across channels and have been recognized as the 2022 Omnies award winners in their categories:

Orchestration Category Winner: Zumper

Zumper's mission is to modernize the rental experience for renters and property owners by making renting an apartment as easy as booking a hotel. Zumper uses AI-powered recommendations to connect renters with the right listings. Even with millions of listings, Zumper caters to the unique preferences of each individual renter, orchestrating robust customer journeys across email, SMS, and push notifications.

Marketing with AI Category Winner: CarParts.com

Using the latest technologies and design principles, CarParts.com makes it easy for drivers to shop for the parts they need and get their vehicles back on the road. The company uses AI-powered recommendations to surface the right auto parts for each customer from over 800,000 SKUs. CarParts.com provides personalized product and content recommendations to each user based on their vehicle year, make, and model, as well as real-time website behaviors.

New Rising Star Category Winner: Sweetwater

Sweetwater is the #1 online retailer of pro audio and music instruments in the United States , serving over eight million music makers. As a new Blueshift customer, Sweetwater has set out to build a data-driven marketing strategy. Focused on engaging interactions across multiple touchpoints throughout the customer lifecycle (email, web, in-app, social), Sweetwater aims to provide personalized recommendations for each user.

New Rising Star Category Winner: Malwarebytes

Malwarebytes brings cyber-protection to everyone, helping to keep its customers free from online threats. Malwarebytes' strategy focuses on creating a unified experience for customers, resulting in improved engagement, retention, and adoption. Since onboarding with Blueshift, Malwarebytes has been able to increase its email-able customer base, email open rates, and engagement, as well enhance existing marketing campaigns and launch new campaigns.

Innovative Campaign Category Winner: italki

italki provides a comprehensive language experience for anyone who wants to learn a new language in a personalized and authentic way. One of italki's innovative marketing campaigns focuses on recommending compelling content to students based on their learning language and unique learning journey. By making improvements to the campaign's target audience, template, and recommendation scheme, the campaign resulted in a significant increase in revenue.

Engagement Category Winner: Slickdeals

Slickdeals is where 12 million savvy shoppers discover and share great deals. Slickdeals kicked off a marketing program to incentivize current and new users to engage with the community. Using segmentation, Slickdeals has been able to target power users and new users based on common behaviors and interest signals to create lookalike audiences. This program increased engagement and transactions by over 65%.

Engagement Category Winner: Udacity

Udacity is on a mission to upskill the world's workforce through the power of knowledge. By creating 1:1 personalized interactions and triggering real-time messages, Udacity has continued to increase student engagement.

Strategic First-Party Data Category Winner: 14 West

14 West is a business services firm with a global mindset. 14 West Tech & Media Solutions offers a range of products and services for publishing in the digital age. 14 West works with affiliate publishers to acquire first-party data across many brands. With this rich data, 14 West has gained a better understanding of their customers to personalize omnichannel journeys for increased engagement.

Strategic First-Party Data Category Winner: LendingTree

LendingTree is an online loan marketplace for various financial borrowing needs including auto loans, home loans, small business loans, personal loans, student loans, credit cards, and more. The company also empowers customers with expert guidance and financial health hints and tips. LendingTree uses first-party data to power a true omnichannel environment, leveraging orchestrated triggers across all touchpoints, including email, mobile, SMS, direct mail, and paid media audience syndications.

Each category had many impressive submissions. In addition to the winners, these chosen honorees demonstrated marketing excellence in their categories:

Orchestration: ClearScore, Chatbooks, Stitch Fix

Marketing with AI: discovery+, Tradera, Skillshare, vouchercloud

New Rising Star: PRADCO, Zark

Innovative Campaign: WayUp

Engagement: James Allen

Strategic First-Party Data: BIGGBY COFFEE

