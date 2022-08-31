Sensifree Wins CE Certification for SentiCor-100® Continuous Non-Invasive Blood Pressure Monitor

KFAR SABA, Israel and SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sensifree LTD, a world innovator in advanced hemodynamic monitoring ("Sensifree"), received CE certificate for SentiCor-100® in compliance with the new EU MDR.

SentiCor-100 - continuous non-Invasive blood pressure monitoring system (PRNewswire)

The world's first PPG-based cNIBP system for hospital use wins CE certification

SentiCor-100® is the world's first PPG based Continuous Non-Invasive Blood Pressure (cNIBP) monitoring device approved for hospital use.

"This is an important landmark in our journey to set a new standard of care in hospital blood pressure monitoring" said Eran Agmon, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of Sensifree. "The use of the low-cost, safe and trusted PPG sensor truly opens up the door for widespread deployment of cNIBP monitors in hospitals."

Sensifree also announced today on new OEM product release – SentiCor-X. Sensifree's clinically validated, patented innovative monitoring technology is now offered for integration into patient monitors and other medical devices that require advanced BP monitoring capabilities, packed in a small form factor and with standard interfaces.

Eran Agmon commented on this product release: "we see OEM customers as an important sales channel. Our technology lends itself for simple integration into ordinary patient monitors, allowing manufacturers to make their products stand out in the market. We are actively engaged with our business partners on bringing such products to the market in the very near future."

About Sensifree

Sensifree is an ISO13485 medical device company developing products based on its patented proprietary technology for advanced hemodynamic monitoring. The Company's first product, a continuous, non-invasive blood pressure (cNIBP) monitor, is designed for use in hospital's critical care settings. cNIBP monitoring would allow to identify episodes of low BP, which is a major risk factor in the development of post-surgical complications and mortality. For more information please visit www.sensifree.com

Corporate logo (PRNewsfoto/Sensifree) (PRNewswire)

SOURCE SENSIFREE