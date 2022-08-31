PEOPLE and Great Place to Work® Name Protiviti One of the 2022 PEOPLE Companies that Care®

Protiviti recognized for demonstrating outstanding care for its employees and communities

MENLO PARK, Calif., Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global consulting firm Protiviti has been named to the 2022 PEOPLE Companies that Care list by PEOPLE magazine and Great Place to Work in the large company category. The firm is recognized for demonstrating outstanding respect, care and concern for its employees, their communities and the environment.

Our goal is to provide a trusting and caring work environment where our people feel supported and heard.

The Companies that Care list is based on confidential feedback given by more than one million U.S. employees through an extensive 60-question survey administered by Great Place to Work and data gathered from the contending companies. Companies are only considered for this highly competitive list if they are a Great Place to Work-Certified™ organization. The survey also considers each company's benefits and its philanthropic and community support.

"Our vision and culture are centered around giving back to our communities, and we empower our people to support causes that are important to them," said Andrea Spinelli, a managing director with Protiviti and global leader of its community service program. "Whether it's through organizing meal-packing events for our global 'i on Hunger' program, which has provided more than 12.7 million meals to the hungry, holding local office toy drives, taking part in fund-raising sports events, volunteering at non-profit organizations, or finding creative ways to help others in need, we're focused on making a difference."

"Our people are critical to our success and to our clients' success," said Scott Redfearn, executive vice president, global human resources, Protiviti. "Our goal is to provide a trusting and caring work environment where our people feel supported and heard, where innovative ideas are encouraged, and where they can have a rewarding and meaningful career while making a positive impact on their communities." Among the benefits Protiviti provides to employees are paid parental leave; incentive compensation plan; leave concierges; sabbaticals; and tuition reimbursement.

Companies are assessed on how well they create a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or what their role is.

"Caring isn't about being 'nice,'" said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. "It's about understanding the real needs of your people, of your community and of the world—and showing up in ways that make a meaningful impact. These companies make that kind of caring for people, and even the environment, part of their daily fabric."

Protiviti was also named to the PEOPLE Companies that Care inaugural list in 2021. Since 2015, Protiviti has been named consistently to the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, which is based on the Great Place to Work survey. Protiviti has been recognized on multiple other Great Place to Work lists, including Best Workplaces for Women, Parents, Millennials, and Consulting and Professional Services.

About Protiviti

Protiviti (www.protiviti.com) is a global consulting firm that delivers deep expertise, objective insights, a tailored approach and unparalleled collaboration to help leaders confidently face the future. Protiviti and its independent and locally owned Member Firms provide clients with consulting and managed solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, digital, legal, governance, risk and internal audit through its network of more than 85 offices in over 25 countries.

Named to the 2022 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, Protiviti has served more than 80 percent of Fortune 100 and nearly 80 percent of Fortune 500 companies. The firm also works with smaller, growing companies, including those looking to go public, as well as with government agencies. Protiviti is a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Half (NYSE: RHI). Founded in 1948, Robert Half is a member of the S&P 500 index.

