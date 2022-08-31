Michael Baker International Names Susan Howard, CISSP, Vice President, National Industrial Control Systems Lead

Industry veteran to lead firm's Operational Technology services and advise clients on cybersecurity strategies

PITTSBURGH, Pa. , Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services, announced today that Susan Howard, CISSP, has joined the firm as Vice President, National Industrial Control Systems Lead. In this role, Ms. Howard will lead Michael Baker's integrated Operational Technology (OT) and related cybersecurity services across all sectors, markets, disciplines, geographies and project life cycles as part of the company's infrastructure, environmental, community and Federal projects.

"As we Reimagine Michael Baker International and further expand our capabilities to serve our clients, we identified the need for this newly created position, which will play a central role in the strategy and growth of Michael Baker's Industry 4.0 cybersecurity ecosystem," said Niek Veraart, Senior Vice President and National Practice Lead – Planning at Michael Baker International. "The national profile of our Operational Technology services enables us to integrate and optimize our services across our organization and incorporate innovative technologies, while expanding our local, regional, national and international expertise. Leveraging her impressive leadership and experience, Susan will integrate these OT services across markets in a way that is cyber-secure, agile and cost-effective, while contributing to sustainability and resilience for our clients in government and industry."

Ms. Howard brings to her new role more than 30 years of industry experience across a broad range of sectors, including healthcare and health sciences, telemedicine and medical devices, intelligent transportation systems (ITS), light rail systems, autonomous vehicles, semiconductor factory automation, electric utilities, water and wastewater utilities, building automation systems and federal facilities. She has supported private sector clients such as Intel and Microsoft, municipal and state water and transportation agencies and Department of Defense (DoD) clients, including the United States Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) and the Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC).

Prior to joining Michael Baker, Ms. Howard held business management, technology development and partnership engagement roles at Jacobs, most recently serving as Director ICS Cybersecurity, Federal and Environmental Solutions. She also held private sector roles with PGE, LTK Engineering Services, the University of New Mexico and Intel Corporation, where she was Intel's first External Connectivity Security Services Technology Manager. Ms. Howard served six years in the U.S. Air Force in Cryptography and Telecommunication capacities.

Ms. Howard holds a Master of Science degree in Telecommunications Engineering and Cybersecurity from the University of Colorado at Boulder, and a Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) certification and Bachelor of Science degree in Information Systems Quantitative Analysis from Portland State University.

Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services spanning four distinct Verticals: Infrastructure, Design-Build Services, Federal Programs and Services and Consulting and Technology Solutions (CTS). The firm's Practices encompass all facets of infrastructure, including design and civil engineering for diverse bridge, highway, water, rail and transit and aviation projects, as well as planning, architecture, environmental and construction and program management. For more than 80 years, the company has been a trusted partner to clients, providing comprehensive services and solutions, delivering expertise and quality, and embracing emerging technologies and the latest innovations – like intelligent transportation, engineered models and public safety software as a service (SaaS).

The firm's more than 3,500 employees across nearly 100 locations are committed to Making a Difference for clients and communities through a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement while Reimagining Michael Baker to become a full-service engineering and consulting firm over the next five years.

