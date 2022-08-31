Live Nation Entertainment to Participate in Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: LYV), the world's leading live entertainment company, today announced that Joe Berchtold, Live Nation Entertainment's President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at Goldman Sachs Communacopia & Technology Conference on Wednesday, September 14th, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. PT.

A live webcast of the call will be accessible from the "News / Events" section of the company's website at investors.livenationentertainment.com.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts and Live Nation Sponsorship.  For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.

