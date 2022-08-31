Jeffrey Fratarcangeli Ranked Among America's Top Wealth Advisors by Forbes

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Forbes ranked Jeffrey Fratarcangeli, managing principal of Fratarcangeli Wealth Management of Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, the No. 32 on its list of America's Top Wealth Advisors, up 31 spots from 2021. This comes on the heels of being named the No. 1 Best-In-State Wealth Advisor in Michigan for Private Wealth by Forbes and 2022 Top 100 Financial Advisor list by Barron's earlier this year.

"Our firm has seen tremendous growth over the last few years with our assets under management more than doubling," said Fratarcangeli. "Being recognized by Forbes among the top wealth advisors in the country is a testament to the work of our firm to deliver personalized, detailed investment strategies that continuously adjust based on market fluctuations and the needs of our clients."

Fratarcangeli manages more $3.52 billion (as of July 1, 2022), and his clients include athletes and entertainers, publicly traded companies, foundations, government agencies, and many other entities. He has received many national accolades, including consistently being recognized among Barron's Top Independent Advisors list, which includes the top 100 advisors in the U.S., and its Top 1200 Financial Advisors ranking.

The firm is comprised of 29 individuals and has four offices across the United States. To learn more about Jeffrey Fratarcangeli and Fratarcangeli Wealth Management, visit www.fratarcangeliwealth.com or call 248.385.5050.

The Forbes America's Top Wealth Advisors rating algorithm is based on the previous year's industry experience, interviews, compliance records, assets under management, revenue and other criteria by SHOOK Research, LLC, which does not receive compensation from the advisors or their firms in exchange for placement on a rating. Investment performance is not a criterion. Self-completed survey was used for rating. This rating is not related to the quality of the investment advice and based solely on the disclosed criteria.

Private Wealth designates advisors whose account sizes are typically $5mm and above, though may have accounts with lower amounts. Investment performance is not an explicit component. Investment performance is not an explicit component. Self-completed survey was used for rating. This rating is not related to the quality of the investment advice and based solely on the disclosed criteria.

The Barron's Top 1,200 State By State Advisors and Barron's Top 100 Independent Advisors ratings are based on the previous year's assets under management, revenue generated for the advisors' firms, and the quality of the advisors' practices. Investment performance isn't an explicit factor because clients have varied goals and risk tolerances. Self-completed questionnaire was used for rating. This rating is not related to the quality of the investment advice and based solely on the disclosed criteria.

