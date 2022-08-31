BETFRED AND SILVER REEF CASINO RESORT PARTNER TO BRING SPORTS BETTING TO NORTHERN WASHINGTON

State-of-the-art Sportsbook Opens on August 31

FERNDALE, Wash., Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the recent legalization of sports wagering in the state of Washington, Betfred USA Sports and the Lummi Nation are pleased to announce the launch of the newest sportsbook at the Silver Reef Casino Resort, a top-rated gaming destination in the Northwest. The Betfred Sportsbook will officially open for customers on August 31, 2022 at 1:00pm which directly follows the honorary first bet made by Warren Moon.

"We are extremely excited about opening and operating the sportsbook with our partner Betfred," stated CEO of Silver Reef Casino Resort, Marty Sauvage. "The sportsbook will be a fantastic new amenity for our guests and will enable us to continue delivering the premier gaming and resort experience in the Northwest."

Bryan Bennett, Betfred USA Sports Chief Operating Officer, stated "We look forward to utilizing our 50 years of bookmaking experience to make the Betfred Sportsbook at Silver Reef Casino Resort the go-to destination for sports wagering in the state. We've long been eyeing the state of Washington and are excited to enter the market in partnership with Lummi Nation and the team at Silver Reef Casino."

The sportsbook, which will occupy the space formerly occupied by the Portage Bay Bar, will include multiple high resolution video walls, comfortable sportsbook seating, multiple betting stations and self-serve kiosks all with high-quality sports pub food and beverages.

About Silver Reef Casino Resort

Northwest Washington's complete destination resort. Featuring over 1,000 slots, 16+ table games, 206 hotel rooms, full-service spa, 18-hole championship golf course (Loomis Trail), national entertainment, multiple restaurants, and bars, and over 30,000 feet of meeting space, Silver Reef has something for everyone. Silver Reef is conveniently located between Seattle and Vancouver, B.C. just 20 miles south of the border off Interstate 5 at exit 260.

About Betfred USA Sports

Betfred USA Sports is the wholly owned US subsidiary of Betfred Group, a Warrington, United Kingdom based bookmaker that owns and operates over 1400 betting shops in the UK as well as industry leading online and mobile products in the UK and Spain. Betfred Group, founded by brothers Fred and Peter Done in 1967, created Las Vegas based Betfred USA Sports in 2019 specifically to enter the robust and ever-expanding US sports betting market. Betfred USA Sports, a proud sportsbook sponsor of the Denver Broncos, Cincinnati Bengals and Colorado Rockies, is currently a licensed operator in Arizona, Iowa, Pennsylvania, Louisiana, Washington, and Colorado, with Ohio, Nevada, Maryland and Virginia pending regulatory approval.

