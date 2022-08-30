Society Brands Announces Acquisition of Power Theory Coupled with Strategic Hiring of Original mophie Team Members, Including Charlie Quong as Chief Product Officer

Quong Will Lead Society Brands' Product Development Efforts for Tech-Enabled CPG Brands

CANTON, Ohio, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Society Brands , an ecommerce aggregator built for and by founders, today announced the acquisition of Power Theory , a leading global brand in the screen protector market, as it aggressively expands its portfolio within the consumer electronics space. In addition, Society announced the hiring of a core group of former original team members at mophie, including Charlie Quong, who was named Chief Product Officer.

In this role, Quong will lead strategic product development efforts to support the growth of Society Brands' tech-enabled consumer electronics brands, including Power Theory, which offers a robust lineup of screen protection solutions and mobile accessories for flagship Apple, Samsung, and Google devices. With Quong at the helm of a robust product development team, Society Brands is positioning itself as one of the first ecommerce aggregators equipped to acquire and grow tech-enabled consumer electronics brands.

"I couldn't be more excited to have nearly a dozen and growing original mophie team members who worked with me to build the brand from the ground up join Society Brands," said Shawn Dougherty, Chief Operating Officer of Society Brands. "This group has worked in the tech industry and with each other for more than 20 years and bring with them an unmatched level of expertise in delivering game-changing products to the marketplace, as well as long standing relationships with key decision makers in the ecommerce and retail space. It is a dream come true to have them all on board, with Charlie at the helm to round out and complement our 'A-team' at Society."

Charlie Quong has more than 20 years of experience leading product teams in developing, innovating, and managing consumer and commercial products and mobile software solutions across a broad range of categories. He has successfully launched thousands of SKUs representing over $3B in total revenue. Prior to joining Society Brands, Quong served as Vice President of Product Development at mophie, where he led efforts to make mophie the first Apple MFi-certified accessory developer in the smart battery case and power categories. During his time at the company, mophie products were sold in 130 countries and in 30,000 retailers worldwide.

"I'm thrilled to be a part of this amazing organization that co-founders Michael, Justin and Shawn have created, and am excited to help lead the product team to introduce new innovations and drive portfolio brand performance within the consumer electronics space," said Charlie Quong, Chief Product Officer of Society Brands. "Power Theory is well established in the screen protection category and is in a prime position for expansion and growth with the collective Society team's experience and expertise in this space."

Quong has also held product leadership roles with Telecommunications Systems, Inc., Magellan Navigation, Clarion Corporation of America, and Directed Electronics and been responsible for supplier strategies, technology developer partnerships, and supplier base development of suppliers and manufacturing partners throughout the U.S. and Asia.

With Power Theory now part of the Society Brands family, founder Matt Dreier will assume the role of Brand President, continuing to lead the Power Theory team as it grows its product portfolio and expands into new categories and channels. This move reflects Society Brands' unique "founder-friendly" business model, where founders have the option to stay on board with their brand and be part of a community of like-minded entrepreneurs.

"I'm very excited to work with the amazing team at Society Brands, who are focused on building a robust platform for brands like Power Theory to grow," said Matt Dreier, Founder and Brand President of Power Theory. "The collective management team has amazing experience, and it is a huge benefit to have their support and shared resources in product development, marketing, operations, quality management and supply chain to take Power Theory to new heights."

About Society Brands

Society Brands is a tech-enabled consumer products company that acquires ecommerce native brands that primarily sell on Amazon and their own DTC sites. The company was built for and by founders, providing entrepreneurs meaningful liquidity while at the same time affording them an opportunity to stay on board, build their brand and roll equity into Society Brands' platform. Society Brands is headquartered in Canton, Ohio and has offices in Kalamazoo, Mich., Rogers, Ark. and Newport Beach, Calif. For more information, please visit www.societybrands.com .

