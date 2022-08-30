Hexaware Wins 3 Awards at the Brandon Hall Group Awards 2022

ISELIN, N.J., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2022 Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Awards are given for work in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Talent Acquisition, Human Resources, Sales Performance, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, and Future of Work.

Hexaware won three awards at the Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Awards 2022. It won 2 awards in Learning and Development – Gold Award for Best Learning Program Supporting a Change Transformation Business Strategy and Bronze Award for Best Advance in Senior Manager Development. Another win is a Gold Award in Talent Acquisition for Best Social Talent Acquisition Strategy, jointly won with its referral platform partner, RippleHire.

Brandon Hall Group operates the largest excellence awards program in the Human Capital Management domain. The awards focus on establishing HCM as a collaborative function integral for the holistic development of organizations. The entries are evaluated based on several criteria, which include the design, functionality, innovation and quantifiable benefits of programs.

Hexaware's win in multiple categories demonstrates the strength of its approach that enables continuous learning and upskilling for steady growth while creating a pool of dependable and skilled talent.

Mike Cooke, Chief Executive Officer, Brandon Hall Group, said, "Our award winners demonstrated the vision, agility and innovation needed to excel in the unchartered hybrid work environment. We added and revised awards categories to ensure that we not only validate best HCM practices but also solicit and recognize next practices that set a high bar for everyone."

Senthil Nayagam K, Chief Learning Officer at Hexaware, said, "These awards encourage us to believe that we realize our purpose of creating smiles for customers with a skilled and committed workforce. We will continue investing in upskilling programs and onboarding the most promising talent while providing the right growth avenues."

To know more about Hexaware's Learning & Development programs, visit Learning and Development - HexaVarsity | Hexaware.

To learn more about the awards, click here

About Hexaware

Hexaware is a global IT, BPS and consulting services company empowering businesses worldwide to realize digital transformation at scale and speed.

Learn more about Hexaware at http://www.hexaware.com. Take an immersive 360° virtual tour of our campuses worldwide at https://www.hexawareimmersive.com

About Brandon Hall Group

Brandon Hall Group operates the largest and longest running awards program in Human Capital Management. As an independent HCM research and analyst firm they conduct studies in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Talent Acquisition and HR/Workforce Management. These benchmark studies help organizations by providing strategic insights for executives and practitioners responsible for growth and business results. Coupling the research studies with the best practice from the awards, Brandon Hall Group has helped more than 10,000 clients globally and more than 28 years of delivering world-class research and advisory. At the core of our offerings is a membership program that combines research, benchmarking and unlimited access to data and analysts. Membership enables executives and practitioners to make the right decisions about people, processes, and systems, coalesced with analyst advisory services which aim to put the research into action in a way that is practical and efficient. Brandon Hall Group has also launched professional certifications for business and human capital management professionals to upskill themselves and gain credentials for career advancement. (www.brandonhall.com)

