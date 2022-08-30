Great Lakes Dental Partners Continues to Expand in Illinois with Signature Dental Group Affiliation, a Leading Dental Implant Provider

CHICAGO, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Lakes Dental Partners ("GLDP") is excited to announce the addition of Signature Dental Group to its network of affiliated practices, growing its reach in the greater Chicagoland area.

Great Lakes Dental Partners (GLDP), a Shore Capital Partners portfolio company, is a dental support organization (DSO) committed to offering dentists and dental specialists practice management support so they can focus on providing exceptional patient care. (PRNewsfoto/Great Lakes Dental Partners) (PRNewswire)

GLDP, a Shore Capital Partners portfolio company, provides practice management services to 40+ partner locations. GLDP provides best-in-class support in operations, recruiting, technology, marketing, and collaboration among clinicians.

"Dr. Mohammed Shakeel is a well-known and highly sought-after dental implantologist. His cutting-edge techniques and years of dental experience have earned him an impeccable reputation with patients in the Chicagoland area," said Fletcher Boyle, VP of Business Development at GLDP. "Partnering with an award-winning Oral Implant provider further validates our commitment to partner with best-in-class providers," said Flecther.

As a renowned and trusted dentist, it was important for Dr. Shakeel to partner with a DSO that mirrored his values and vision. "After meeting with several DSOs, I'm confident I chose the right partner," said Dr. Mohammed Shakeel, Licensed General Dentist. "GLDP has the support I need to continue to grow my business and provide patients with top-notch dentistry," says Dr. Shakeel.

GLDP is actively seeking dental office partnerships in the Midwest and is backed by Shore Capital Partners. Ideal affiliation opportunities include owner doctors who want to partner with functional experts to grow their practices.

About Great Lakes Dental Partners

Great Lakes Dental Partners is a dental support organization (DSO) committed to offering dentists and dental specialists the opportunity to focus on the clinical aspects of dentistry, providing exceptional care for every patient.

With a centrally located support center, operational best practices, access to the latest dental technology, and a best-in-class continuing education program, GLDP is dedicated to advancing dental healthcare in the Midwest.

For more information and a list of clinic locations, visit www.greatlakesdentalpartners.com . GLDP is actively seeking new partnerships in the Midwest. Those interested in affiliation opportunities should contact Fletcher Boyle at fboyle@gldpdental.com .

About Shore Capital Partners

Shore Capital Partners is a Chicago-based private equity firm focused on microcap healthcare and food & beverage investments. Shore supports management partners with capital, business development expertise, and industry knowledge to accelerate growth, fund acquisitions, and generate value to shareholders. Shore targets investments in proven, successful private companies with superior management teams, stable cash flow, and significant growth potential, including organic and growth through industry consolidation. More information visit www.shorecp.com .

