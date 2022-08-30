Drop Refines the 75% Mechanical Keyboard Category with the New SENSE75

The Drop SENSE75 Keyboard is available for preorder on August 30

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After years of community listening, development, and testing, mechanical keyboard industry leader Drop announced its take on the popular 75% keyboard layout with the new Drop SENSE75 Keyboard. The Drop SENSE75 is the first Drop keyboard designed in-house to launch since 2020 and is available now for preorder on the Drop website.

Inspired by its community's increased interest in gasket-mounted and 75% layout keyboards, Drop developed the SENSE75, an enthusiast-level 75% mechanical keyboard. Drop is bringing top-end design ethos to the gasket-mount and 75% layout trends with a first-rate product that is an improvement on what is currently available on the market. The SENSE75 keyboard provides users with a symmetrical build, invisible underside RBG LED diffusers for a natural glow, quiet stabilizers for the perfect touch and feel, south-facing switches for maximum compatibility, and reliable hot-swappable sockets for ultimate customization.

The pre-built version of the premium keyboard features Drop's popular Holy Panda X switches, DCX keycaps, and Phantom Stabilizers, all encompassed in an aircraft-grade aluminum case with a gasket-mounted design. For those looking to build their own keyboard, the barebones version just includes the gasket-mounted keyboard frame without any switches and keycaps so users can fully customize the keyboard's look and feel. Solving for a common issue with integrated RGB designs, both the barebones and pre-built SENSE75 keyboards incorporate LED diffusers on the underside of the keyboard, giving the keyboard a subtle underglow.

Drop SENSE75 Features:

South-facing switches to avoid keycap interference

Reliable hot-swappable sockets to maximize customization

PCB-mount stabilizers that come factory-tuned to minimize rattle

A one-of-a-kind, subtle RGB LED underglow that creates a visually appealing halo

Per-key RGB that can be customized

Accessible configuration software* with QMK and VIA firmware support for seamless customization

"When we pursued developing a 75% mechanical keyboard, we were committed to designing a product with great attention to detail and premium materials that not only outperformed others in the market but also offers a typing and customization experience that our community would love," said Jef Holove, CEO, Drop. "After an intensive design and development process, we are proud to introduce the Drop SENSE75 and we cannot wait for our community to try it out, as we could not have created it without them."

The SENSE75 launch coincides with Drop's 10th Anniversary this year, signifying the company's evolution from offering a curated collection of third-party products to now also crafting its own high-quality, community-driven products built in-house. Since launching in 2012, Drop has become a leader in the mechanical keyboard and workplace productivity space, innovating enthusiast-level mechanical keyboards, keycaps, and switches, audio products, and other premium workspace products that bring the design and function to every type of user.

The Drop SENSE75 Keyboard will be available in two versions and colorways. The Polar (e-white) colorway in particular features a white electrophoretic coating process that is commonly used in fine jewelry to create a stunning and clean look that is preferable for collectors.

The pre-built version comes with the keyboard frame, switches, and keycaps and is available in Nightfall (black) for $349 and Polar (e-white) for $399

The barebones version comes with the keyboard frame only, no switches or keycaps included and is available in Nightfall (black) for $249 and Polar (e-white) for $299

The pre-built SENSE75 keyboard is available for preorder starting August 30 with preorder shipments arriving by early November. The first 500 users to purchase the pre-built SENSE75 keyboard will receive a free MT3 keycap set, a limited-edition launch novelty keycap and carrying case. The barebones version will be available for purchase at a later date.

For more information, please visit: https://drop.com/buy/drop-sense75-mechanical-keyboard

*Drop's new configurator will launch before the SENSE75 ships, more info to come soon

About Drop

Drop is driven by a passionate group of creators and technophiles who tap into feedback and insights from its enthusiast community – millions strong – to design and curate Drop's selection of products. Drop listens to, digests, and analyzes community feedback in the creation of Drop products, and collaborates with leading brands to improve upon existing products in a way that is relevant to the Drop community. Drop is continuously broadening its workspace product focus into new categories to ensure it brings its community the technology they need to thrive.

