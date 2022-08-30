CAREERS ON THE SUNCOAST: What It's Like to Work Where You Want to Live

CAREERS ON THE SUNCOAST: What It's Like to Work Where You Want to Live

Careers on the Suncoast features a series of job experiences and opportunities in Sarasota County, Florida, as told by its residents.

SARASOTA, Fla., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Tina Taylor, President, HR Elements (PRNewswire)

Establishing an HR Company in Sarasota County's Business Friendly Ecosystem

Sarasota County is a paradise visited by people all around the world, many who make the destination an annual trip to make family memories. But for some, just an annual trip isn't enough - they're ready to live in Sarasota County.

Take Tina Taylor for instance - she is the President of HR Elements, an outsource Human Resources company based in Dayton, OH. Tina grew up in Cincinnati and has a long career working in HR for companies like Deloitte and Fifth-Third Bank. With her incredible experience in the field, Tina opened her own outsource HR company to help support small businesses who needed human resources services, but didn't have the resources to have their own department. Seeing a hole desperately needing to be filled, Tina founded HR Elements and based it in Dayton, Ohio.

She continued operating her business in the Midwest, offering HR services to businesses ranging from 20 to 40,000 employees.

In 2020, one of HR Elements' employees relocated to Venice to work remotely and support her family. She continued working for HR Elements, expressing her love for the community and the ample opportunity the community had for growth, which piqued Tina's curiosity. After another employee relocated to Sarasota, Tina decided to explore the area for herself.

She found she loved the area so much that she wanted to move HR Element's headquarters to Sarasota. After working with Sarasota County's Economic Development Corporation, HR Elements expanded to Florida and Tina was soon living in the Sunshine State.

Today, Tina lives in Venice and is searching for a permanent home in Sarasota. HR Elements has offices in Ohio, Kentucky, and now Sarasota County.

Since its relocation, HR Elements has hired multiple Sarasota County residents and continues to grow. Tina feels a strong sense of community here and looks forward to expanding her business further. But there's so much more - from the stunning, sandy beaches to the sprawling state parks, there is never-ending excitement in Sarasota County.

Tina knows she's found the place she wants to call home for years to come.

(PRNewsfoto/Visit Sarasota County) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Visit Sarasota County