Origins Began with This Song Written by Founder - Throwing Dude Space Camp

TORONTO, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- a revolutionary profile avatar NFT called Throwing Dude Space Camp (TDSC) is launching in the Fall or Winter 2023. 10,000 NFTs will be available. TDSC features next level art, astonishing rarity, and a ground-breaking road map. Click here to join the waitlist. https://throwingdudespacecamp.com/

Here is Throwing Dudes Song and Anthem

Gyro Plasmic (pseudonym), Founder of TDSC says; "I wrote a song as about the struggles and joy of the journey through life, after life and how we relate to the universe. We will record this song for later release. Much of what TDSC is came from the song."

Throwing Dude Space Camp Anthem by Gyro Plasmic

Long time ago, he was young

So alive, and having fun

In a world that's not-o–violet

He then switched to autopilot

He got numb, no emotion

Strong enough, to stay in motion

Spontaneous play, under way

Ignition sequence, every day

And for him it's all just bliss

Other worlds, a never miss

Interstellar, he's universal

Velocity man, no reversal

In the end, it's up to him

Gigantic heart, to the gym

When he throws, he sees the world

Deep outer space, is all twirled

Decides to see, it's only choice

Being happy, ignore the noise

Then becomes, so magical

Thrill of ice cream popsicle

And for him it's all just bliss

Other worlds, a never miss

Interstellar, he's universal

Velocity man, no reversal

Aim for stars

With no handlebars

Through fields that sheen

Four leaf clovers green

Nuke his home, now sees the moon

Open hatch, a starry dune

Grab his hand, feels just right

Together, space-age campsite

And for him it's all just bliss

Other worlds, a never miss

Interstellar, he's universal

Velocity man, no reversal

He's a superhero

Surfing subzero

A magical scene, where he's grateful

Living lives, rainbow plateful

Choosing nodes, wormhole roads

Gyroplasmic overloads

For multitude, never hunger

Endless space, endless wonder

Long Term Orientation Towards Roadmap

We are in it for the long haul and as TDCS gets resourced through revenue, we plan to introduce many benefits to the Throwing Dude Space Camp membership. TDSC will push the boundaries of what is possible for a PFP NFTs.

Dudes Soon Arriving

Click here to join the Throwing Dude's waitlist.

Throwing Dude Space Camp (TDSC) is owned and operated by QaQaQ Inc.

