InventHelp Inventor Develops Custom Face Mask Kit (CHK-227)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a safe and simple kit for children or adults to decorate their own face mask," said an inventor, from Lincolnwood, Ill., "so I invented the JUJUBEE COLORING MASK. My design offers a non-sewing way to customize your mask and get a personalized look during the COVID-19 pandemic."

The invention provides a simple and easy way to customize your own protective face mask. In doing so, it offers an alternative to wearing traditional face mask options. As a result, it could enhance personal style and comfort and it provides protection and peace of mind during the current pandemic. The invention features a decorative design that is easy to use and wear so it is ideal for children and adults, especially artists and craft enthusiasts. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

